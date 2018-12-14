Russian doping: Wada will gain access to Moscow laboratory data

Rusada's suspension was imposed in November 2015

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) says it is "another step closer" to gaining full access to the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

A team of five experts will travel to Russia on Monday to retrieve the data.

Wada lifted a three-year ban on Russia's anti-doping agency, Rusada, in September, which followed a major scandal over state-sponsored doping.

Access to the Moscow laboratory data and samples before the end of 2018 was a condition of Russia's reinstatement.

"The raw data is the missing piece of the puzzle," said Wada director-general Oliver Niggli.

"Gaining full access to the laboratory and the data contained within it was the reason behind the 20 September decision and it is satisfying that we are another step closer to realising it."

He added the data would "complement" the duplicate Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database that Wada acquired last year and "help conclude" its investigations into alleged state-backed doping by Russia.

After the data has been reviewed, Russian authorities must retest any samples required by Wada before 30 June 2019.

Wada said the data would then be used alongside any re-analysed samples to "build cases against athletes who cheated".

However, it warned that it "will take some time" for the date to be "fully assessed and verified".

The decision to lift Rusada's suspension provoked an outcry and was described as "the greatest treachery against clean athletes".

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie defended the move and said the reinstatement was "subject to strict conditions".

How the scandal unfolded