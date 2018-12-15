Football gossip: Pogba, Christensen, Suarez, Pereira, Pavon, Under, Navas

From the section

Manchester United want to sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, in January. (Mirror)

Barcelona have made an offer for Chelsea's 22-year-old Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal have been offered Barcelona's 24-year-old Spaniard Denis Suarez for a cut-price £14m in January. (Sun)

West Ham are looking to take Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 22, on loan in January. (Mirror)

Man City go top, Tottenham score late winner What happened in the Premier League?

Southampton's Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis, 33, is open to a return to Rangers next month. (Mail)

Arsenal want Boca Juniors' 22-year-old Argentine winger Cristian Pavon - but he will cost £40m. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the Gunners have made a formal offer for Cengiz Under, Roma's 21-year-old Turkish winger. (Tuttomercatoweb via Talksport)

Fulham are to compete with Cardiff City for the signing of Nantes' Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, 28. (Mail)

The progress of Willem II's Spanish striker Fran Sol is being monitored by Rangers and Celtic. (Daily Record)

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, will not leave Real Madrid in January. (Marca)

Inter Milan's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, 25, says talks are still ongoing with the club over his contract renewal. (Goal)

PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel has spoken to 34-year-old Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben about a return to the club. Robben will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. (Bild - in German)

The owner of London Stadium has predicted that the legal costs of its disputes with West Ham will total £5m for the three years to the end of its present financial year. (Times - subscription required)