Football gossip: Pogba, Suarez, Casillas, Oxford, Howe

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane says it would be "no big deal" if Paul Pogba was sold on this summer after the French midfielder, 25, was left on the bench for the defeat by Liverpool at Anfield. (Sky Sports)

Everton have joined the race for West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 20. (Mail)

Barcelona have put together a seven-player shortlist of strikers to replace 32-year-old Luis Suarez. (Mundo Deportivo via Mirror)

British teams await Euro draws What's the format and who are the favourites?

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas criticised Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho after his team's defeat at Liverpool asking: "At what point do you see that coaches are no longer to lead a team or train?" (Mirror)

A number of English clubs are watching 21-year-old London-born striker Ronald Sobowale - the cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba - who is currently playing in non-league football in England. (Mail)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says he will try to improve his squad in "two or three positions" in January. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he is considering "having a look" at reinforcing his squad in January - but has made no guarantees they would find better players than they already have. (Bournemouth Daily Echo)