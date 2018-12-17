Football gossip: Isco, Pogba, Rudiger, Kabak, Martial, Rabiot

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Isco, 26, in the summer. Initial contact has been made between the English champions and the player. (As - in Spanish)

Manchester United face a bill in the region of £24m if they decide to replace Jose Mourinho as manager before the end of the January transfer window. (Daily Record)

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says Mourinho should be sacked now. (Talksport)

Premier League chiefs want to hold talks with black players to find out how they can best deal with racism - and head off a potential media boycott by leading stars. (Mirror)

Juventus met with agent Mino Raiola to discuss 18-year-old Italy forward Moise Kean's contract renewal - and also Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, and Ajax's 19-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Italia via Football Italia)

The Italian club are keen to re-sign Pogba after it was revealed Manchester United want to sell him in January. (Tuttosport via Mirror)

Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 25, says he has not spoken to the club about the possibility of extending his contract. (Metro)

Manchester United are among the clubs showing an interest in Galatasaray's 18-year-old Turkish defender Ozan Kabak. (Daily Mail)

Everton defender Mason Holgate, 22, can leave the club on loan during the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are prepared to ban supporters from matches at Stamford Bridge for offensive behaviour that takes place outside the ground. (The Times)

Barcelona have received £65m offers from Chinese Super League clubs for their 21-year-old Brazilian forward Malcom. (As - in Spanish)

The latest injury to Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen, 33, has increased Barcelona's need for a new centre-back. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot, the 23-year-old France midfielder, will not sign a new contract with Paris St-Germain. (Yahoo - in French)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he is "having a look" at the January transfer market - but makes no guarantees that he will add to his squad. (Bournemouth Echo)