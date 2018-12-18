Callum Wilson: Gianfranco Zola confirms Chelsea interest in Bournemouth striker

Zola was speaking before Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Bournemouth on Wednesday

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola says Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson is "of interest".

Wilson, 26, has been linked with a January move to Stamford Bridge after an impressive start to the season, and Zola feels he "has a lot of qualities".

"I'm sure there are a lot of players linked with us," said Zola during Tuesday's news conference before they meet Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.

"Callum is doing well and is of interest not only for us but for many."

Wilson has scored nine goals in 18 matches in all competitions for the Cherries this season and also netted on his England debut against the United States last month.

Chelsea host Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday and former Blues forward Zola says the opposition striker "can go a long way".

Zola added: "He's strong, fast, and he sees the goal.

"I like him because he's also strong in the air, which is a very important quality, but I don't want to go into it too much.

"He's doing very well and I'm pleased for him."