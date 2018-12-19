Football gossip: Pochettino, Pogba, Alderweireld, Hernandez, Rabiot

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the only name on Manchester United's list to replace Jose Mourinho. United are prepared to pay £42m in compensation to get the Argentine. (Telegraph)

Mourinho learned of United's plans to sign both a centre-back and Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa, 28, in January just hours before he was sacked. (Mail)

United will give interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £50m to spend in January, with Costa and Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld the main targets. (Mirror)

Paul Pogba shouted in celebration of Mourinho's sacking at training on Tuesday before Michael Carrick stepped in to remind him no one is bigger than the club. (Sun)

Mourinho's relationship with Pogba was so poor during his final weeks at United that he told one player to stay away from the France midfielder. (ESPN)

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is considering an offer from United to be their next permanent manager. (AS)

United are trying to tie down their biggest stars to new contracts now Mourinho has left, with the club believing that players had been stalling on deals after falling out with the Portuguese. (Mirror)

Charming and engaging, but where's the philosophy? What can Man Utd expect from interim manager Solskjaer?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is lining up Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, 20, as the long-term successor to Fernandinho. (Sun)

Bayern Munich are set to sign France defender Lucas Hernandez, 22, from Atletico Madrid for 85m euros (£77m). (Marca)

Inter Milan remain interested in Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil after the 30-year-old was left out of his side's Carabao Cup defeat by Tottenham on Wednesday. (Mail)

Aston Villa are close to signing 28-year-old Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic for £7m from Belgian side Gent. (Telegraph)

Reported Liverpool and Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot, 23, will definitely not be at Paris St-Germain next season, according to the midfielder's mother Veronique, who is also his agent. (RTL - in French)

Chelsea do not want to sell Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 22, after rejecting interest from Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona are planning a move in January for Juventus and Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani, 24. (Sport - in Spanish)

Fulham are keen on signing Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset, 22, in January. (Sky Sports)

PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, says he wants to move into coaching after his playing career is over. (Le Parisien - in French)

Liverpool will delay any decision on whether to let striker Dominic Solanke, 21, leave on loan in January until after the transfer window opens. (Liverpool Echo)

River Plate's shock defeat by Al Ain in the Club World Cup has accelerated Real Madrid's pursuit of their Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios, 20. (AS)

But Palacios insists he will not talk about his future until after the tournament ends on Saturday, with River facing Kashima Antlers in the third-place play-off. (Marca)

Bayern Munich are in the best position to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under but Arsenal and Tottenham have also registered their interest in the 21-year-old Turkey international. (ESPN)

Barcelona have agreed a deal to loan Colombia centre-back Jeison Murillo, 26, from La Liga rivals Valencia until the end of the season. (RAC1 - in Spanish)