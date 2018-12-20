Football gossip: De Jong, Ozil, Mourinho, Van Aanholt, Moses

Manchester City face a battle with Barcelona and Paris St-Germain for £60m-rated Dutch Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are not looking to bring back former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, 55, in the short or long term. (Marca)

Arsenal want to sell their highest-earning player Mesut Ozil, 30, who is under contract until 2021, but may find it difficult to offload the German midfielder. (Mirror)

Roma are preparing to make a £25m January move for Dutch Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, 28. (Sun)

Crystal Palace are hopeful of signing their Nigerian former utility player Victor Moses, 28, from Chelsea in next month's transfer window. (London Evening Standard)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says the club's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, will not be sold to Manchester United next month but they may have to accept a future offer. (Corriere del Mezzogiorno, via Star)

West Ham will make a decision next week over whether to offer Frenchman Samir Nasri, 31, a short-term deal, manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed. (London Evening Standard)

Welsh former West Ham defender James Collins, 35, tore up a £50,000 contract at Aston Villa after injuring himself in training just an hour after signing it. (Mirror)

Brazil midfielder Fred, 25, is determined to fight for his Manchester United future, having been frozen out by former manager Jose Mourinho. (Telegraph)

Everton director of football Marcel Brands says the Toffees will not pay £30m for PSV's Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 23. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)

Leicester boss Claude Puel has hinted he may allow English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 21, to go out on loan to continue his development. (Leicester Mercury)

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has told English winger Joe Lolley, 26, to focus on maintaining his improvement at the City Ground - and not to concern himself with transfer speculation or potential contract talks. (Nottingham Post)

Manchester United academy coach Neil Ryan is confident the club can 'fight the hype' surrounding prolific Yorkshire-born 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood, who scored a hat-trick in the Youth Cup against Chelsea. (Manchester Evening News)

English left-back Danny Rose, 28, says Tottenham were motivated for their Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Arsenal after the Gunners "celebrated like they won the league" following their 4-2 league victory earlier this month. (London Evening Standard)