Football gossip: Ozil, Isco, Puel, Zidane, Higuain, Morata, Fabregas

Leicester manager Claude Puel is on the brink of being sacked after losing the support of his players. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are considering a swap deal involving German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 30, and Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 26. The Gunners are open to offers for Ozil. (Independent)

Manchester United have not met former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane about their permanent manager's role, despite reports to the contrary. (Manchester Evening News)

Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to give former Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce a £2m-a-year contract to replace Jos Luhukay, who was sacked on Friday. (The Sun)

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, in a swap deal involving Spain forward Alvaro Morata, 26. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has described Higuain as a "wonderful player". (ESPN)

Sarri will not allow Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, to leave on loan next month. (Guardian)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry wants to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas in January. The Spain international, 31, is unhappy with his lack of game time this season. (L'Equipe via Daily Mirror)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is considering a January move for English right-back Danny Simpson, who played under him at Leicester. The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer. (Daily Mail)

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross, 27, has played down speculation of a move to Liverpool or Southampton. (Argus)

Aston Villa have been impressed with the attitude of former West Ham and Wales defender James Collins, 35, and may still offer him a short-term deal if he can get regain fitness. (Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace's England international forward Andros Townsend, 27, has been watching clips of Leicester frontman Jamie Vardy as he strives to reinvent himself as a central striker. (London Evening Standard)

West Ham will have a capacity of 60,000 when they host Brighton on 2 January after the club and stadium was granted a new safety certificate to increase the number of spectators by 3,000. (Football.London)