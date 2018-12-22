Football gossip: Ozil, Fred, Sancho, Fekir, Vardy, Pochettino

Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir could make a bid for Arsenal's German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 30. Club president Goksel Gumusdag said they would "do anything to get him". (Bild via FourFourTwo)

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Fred says that the 25-year-old will remain at the Premier League club. The Brazilian joined Old Trafford in June but has been linked with a move away. (Sunday Star)

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in 18-year-old English forward Jadon Sancho, who is currently at Borussia Dortmund. (Marca)

Isco, 26, is plotting a move to Manchester City as he fears for his place at Real Madrid if they land Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, 27, from Chelsea.(Sunday Express)

Paris Saint-Germain are considering signing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Senegalese, 29, joined the Toffees in 2016. (Sky Sports)

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, 25, is a January target for Chelsea, several months after a move to Liverpool failed to materialise. (Mail on Sunday)

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise believes the club will try to sign either Leicester forward Jamie Vardy, 31, or Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 30, in January. (Sunday Express)

Leicester boss Claude Puel insists he has nothing to prove following his side's shock win at Chelsea, despite rumours that he is close to being sacked. (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he has a good relationship with chairman Daniel Levy. The Argentine has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Former Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook is heading a consortium to buy Newcastle United - 10 years after persuading Sheikh Mansour to buy City rather than the Tyneside club. (Sunday Mirror)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahmovic's new deal with LA Galaxy could be the biggest in Major League Soccer. The 37-year-old will be paid up to $7.5 million (£5.5m) in 2019. (ESPN)

Jose Mourinho was spotted at the first match he has attended since being sacked by Manchester United, between Vitoria de Setubal and Santa Clara in his native Portugal. (Sunday Mirror)

Leaked memos reveal that Tottenham are unhappy with the unkempt state of the streets around their revamped White Hart Lane stadium. (Observer)