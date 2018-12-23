Football gossip: Ramsey, Lukaku, Pepe, Arnautovic, Ribery, McCarthy, Niasse

From the section

Juventus want to sign Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, on a free transfer in the summer. (Sky Italia)

Inter and AC Milan have been priced out of signing Ramsey because he wants an annual salary of £9m. (Calciomercato)

But Bayern Munich remain interested in signing the former Cardiff player. (Daily Mail)

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United's 25-year-old Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Arsenal will have to break their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe as Lille want £72m for the 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger. (Telefoot, via Metro)

Everton will sanction January loan moves for Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse, both of whom are 28. (Mirror)

Chelsea should sign West Ham's 29-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, according to former Blues striker Tony Cascarino. (Talksport)

Southampton's Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini, 27, is wanted by Fiorentina.(La Nazione - in Italian)

Fulham are eyeing a move for 29-year-old Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida. (Fotomac - in Turkish)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants to sign a winger next month. (Chronicle)

Bayern Munich's French winger Franck Ribery, 35, is open to extending his contract for another season. (Sky, via Goal)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants to strengthen his side's defence in the January transfer window. (Express and Star)

Preston are set to move for Walsall's 21-year-old English midfielder Josh Ginnelly. (Lancashire Post)

Birmingham City fans are disappointed the club did not receive more tickets for their FA Cup third-round tie at West Ham on 5 January. (Birmingham Mail)