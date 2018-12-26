Football gossip: Zaha, Neymar, Weah, Milenkovic

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha, 26, has been offered £11m a year to move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang next month. (Mail)

Brazilian star Neymar is desperate to return to Barcelona from Paris St-Germain - with the 26-year-old's staff making 'constant calls' to his former club. (AS via Mirror)

Neymar's international team-mate Arthur, 22, who plays at Barcelona, says he is praying that his compatriot will return to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo via Goal)

Real Valladolid defender Fernando Calero, 23, who is being tipped to join Arsenal, has revealed on social media that he is in London. (Sun)

Teenager Timothy Weah, the son of George, is set to join Celtic on loan after the 18-year-old forward said he would leave Paris St-Germain for the next six months. (ESPN)

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of one of Jose Mourinho's top transfer targets, Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, 21, and are still keen to bring him to Old Trafford. (La Repubblica via Express)

Interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will land a £2m bonus if Manchester United can qualify for next season's Champions League. (Star)

Inter Milan's unsettled midfielder Radja Nainggolan wants a return to his former side Roma with the 30-year-old Belgian claiming he is in a 'slaughterhouse'. (Calcio Mercato)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26 is not distracted by uncertainty surrounding his future with only 18 months remaining on his contract. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he will have one on one talks with "four or five" of his players to try to solve his side's dip in form. (Express)

Everton boss Marco Silva refused to point the finger at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following his error in Sunday's 6-2 home defeat by Spurs. (Liverpool Echo)

Defender DeAndre Yedlin, 25, admits he has to rediscover his best form if he wants to regain his Newcastle United starting place. (Chronicle)