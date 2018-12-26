Football gossip: Hazard, Isco, Kovacic, Costa, Aarons, Doucoure, Hernandez

Real Madrid are willing to offer playmaker Isco, 26, and midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, as part of a deal to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 27. (Onda Cero, via Metro)

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will receive a £2m bonus if he can secure Champions League qualification for the side. (Star on Sunday)

Juventus will not sell midfielder Douglas Costa, who has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

West Ham United have had a £6.5m bid for ex-Cardiff City midfielder Gary Medel, 31, rejected by Turkish club Besiktas. (Talksport)

Tottenham's 31-year-old midfielder Mousa Dembele, who is out of contract in the summer, is a target for Monaco manager Thierry Henry. (Sun, via Le Sport 10)

Spurs could turn their interest in Norwich right-back Max Aarons into a formal £15m offer, with German club RB Leipzig also interested in the 18-year-old. (Sun)

Watford fear they could lose Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, to Paris St-Germain next month and may move for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze, 24, as a replacement. (Mail on Sunday)

CSKA Moscow chief executive Roman Babaev believes on-loan Everton forward Nikola Vlasic, 21, wants to stay at the club but admitted the Russian outfit may not be able to afford to sign him permanently. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez does not think the club will be ready to make a signing early in the January transfer window. (Chronicle)

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has yet to inform the club whether he will take up the option of a third year on his contract at the Nou Camp. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are trying to stop Bayern Munich activating 22-year-old France defender Lucas Hernandez's release clause of 80m euros in January. (Marca)