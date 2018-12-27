Russian doping: Rusada chief appeals to President Vladimir Putin for 'urgent resolution'

Rusada director general Yuri Ganus with Wada president Craig Reedie

Russia's anti-doping agency has appealed to President Vladimir Putin to help them avoid being suspended again by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

A Wada inspection team was denied full access to a Moscow anti-doping laboratory last week.

Russia must transfer athletes' sample data by 31 December or risk being banned once again from international events.

"We are at the edge of the abyss," said Rusada chief Yuri Ganus.

Addressing Putin, he added: "I ask you to protect the present and future of our fair sport, present and future generations of athletes."

Wada lifted a three-year ban on Rusada in September which followed a major scandal over state-sponsored doping.

The decision provoked an outcry but Wada president Sir Craig Reedie defended the move and said the reinstatement was "subject to strict conditions", including access to the Moscow laboratory data and samples before the end of 2018.

However, a team of five experts were unable to complete their mission to extract the data on 21 December because Russian authorities raised an issue that "the team's equipment to be used for the data extraction was required to be certified under Russian law".

Ganus said the situation "requires urgent resolution" in calling on Putin to intervene.

"Trust is very difficult to regain when the ghosts of the past deter us from moving forward," he said.

"The question is not how many positive samples will be found in the Moscow laboratory, but what we will do with this.

"After all, obstruction in the investigation of the Moscow laboratory database, whether we like it or not, indicates the interest of persons who impede the investigation, the transfer of data and samples."

Ganus added that "self-isolation is disadvantageous to Russia" and that the country "deserves to be fully represented in the international sports arena".

"We need victories in sports, victories that no one will take away from us," he said.

After the team were denied full access, Wada said a report would be sent to the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC). The CRC will meet on 14-15 January 2019 when Rusada's "compliance status" will again be considered.

The CRC's recommendation will then be considered by the Wada executive committee.

How the scandal unfolded