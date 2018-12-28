Football gossip: Allegri, Reyes, Ozil, Higuain, Lozano, Fabregas, Diaz

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with becoming Manchester United manager but he says he is "happy" at the Italian club. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are set to make a £13m bid for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, in January. (Mail)

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes, 35, is set to return to the club as part of manager Unai Emery's coaching set up. (Star, via Estadio Deportivo)

Gunners boss Unai Emery appears to have dropped playmaker Mesut Ozil, 30, for the trip to Liverpool on Saturday. (Express)

Emery says he turned down the chance of signing Mohamed Salah for former club Paris St-Germain as he had doubts about the 26-year-old Liverpool forward, who he now considers one of the world's top five players. (Mail)

AC Milan director of sport Leonardo says Chelsea have not made an approach to sign 31-year-old Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at the San Siro club from Juventus. (Evening Standard)

PSV Eindhoven forward Hirving Lozano, 23, is one of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's top targets. (Express)

Chelsea's 31-year-old midfielder Cesc Fabregas, whose contract expires in June, will leave the Stamford Bridge outfit for a club in Europe. (Marca)

Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz is set to leave the club and join Real Madrid in a deal worth £13.5m plus add-ons, with the 19-year-old expected to sign a deal with the Bernabeu side for the next six seasons. (Marca)

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira could look to leave the club unless he gets more playing time, with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham interested in the 22-year-old. (Star, UOL Sports)

Liverpool have been approached by Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon about signing 18-year-old midfielder Rafa Camacho on loan in January, while a number of Championship sides have also asked about his availability. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are not planning any significant signings next month with director of football Marcel Brands saying "the goal is not to look for new players in this January window". (Liverpool Echo)

Aston Villa have pulled out of a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill, 33, because of the cost involved. (Telegraph)