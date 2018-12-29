Football gossip: Pulisic. De Gea, Martial, Roofe, Doucoure, Clyne, Aarons

Chelsea have made an offer in excess of £45m to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic next summer but the German club will delay any decision as they wait for rival offers for the 20-year-old American. (ESPN)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is considering a move for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe, 25, if he is given funds to spend in January. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, and French forward Anthony Martial, 23, to sign new deals with the club. (Mail on Sunday)

Watford boss Javi Gracia says it does not surprise him that Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, is being linked with a move and, although he expects the Frenchman to stay for a "long time", knows sometimes "something happens you don't want". (Independent)

Cardiff are leading the race to sign Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, although Fulham and Leicester are also keen on the 27-year-old England international. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 29, is a target for Serie A sides Inter Milan and Lazio. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have joined north London rivals Tottenham in wanting to sign Norwich City's English right-back Max Aarons, 18. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are interested in Trabzonspor's Turkish attacking midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, 19, but face competition from Manchester City and Roma. (Fotomac, via Star on Sunday)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 33, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Turkish club Galatasaray over a possible move in January. (Turkish outlet Star, via Sun on Sunday)

Leicester City's Australian left-back Callum Elder, 23, is training with Ipswich Town and is set to join the Portman Road club on loan when the January transfer window opens. (East Anglian Daily Times)