World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 24-30 December

Oberstdorf, Germany, 29 December 2018: Moritz Baer of Germany competes during the practice round for the Four Hills Tournament. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Kempton Park, England, 26 December 2018: Harry Cobden riding Clan des Obeaux, right, clears the last fence to win the King George VI Chase ahead of Tom Scudamore and Thistlecrack. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Perth, Australia, 29 December 2018: Greece's Maria Sakkari serves in her match against Katie Boulter of Great Britain during day one of the Hopman Cup at RAC Arena. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

London, England, 29 December 2018: Michael van Gerwen can't hide his frustration after missing a double during his World Darts Championships quarter-final with Ryan Joyce at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Ian Stephen/Rex Features)

Semmering, Austria, 28 December 2018: Kristine Gjelsten Haugen of Norway during the first run of the FIS Ski World Cup women's giant slalom. The event was won by Slovakia's Petra Vlhova. (Photo by Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Hobart, Australia, 28 December 2018: Will Oats XI enters the River Derwent on the last leg of the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. (Photo by Rob Blakers/EPA)

Melbourne, Australia, 27 December 2018: Cheteshwar Pujara of India is greeted by supporters as he walks out to bat during day two of the third Test between Australia and India at the MCG. India won the Test by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Inglewood, California, 29 December 2018: Amanda Nunes, right, hugs fellow Brazilian Cris Cyborg after defeating her by first-round TKO to win the women's featherweight title during UFC 232. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Charlotte, North Carolina, 29 December 2018: Virginia Cavaliers players douse head coach Bronco Mendenhall after his team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 28-0 to win the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 26 December 2018: Nathan Sobey of the Adelaide 36ers dunks during the round 11 NBL match against Melbourne United at Hisense Arena. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

