Football gossip: Isco, Pepe, Holgate, Hudson-Odoi, Solanke, Bakayoko

Real Madrid playmaker Isco, 26, has played down the prospect of a move to Chelsea in January by saying he will not be leaving the Bernabeu during the winter transfer window. (Deportes Cuatro, via Metro)

Manchester City are tracking Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo but face competition from Real Madrid to sign the 22-year-old. (Mirror)

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has had a medical at Crystal Palace as the 21-year-old nears a loan move to Selhurst Park. (Mail)

Lille's 23-year-old winger Nicolas Pepe, who has been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City, appears open to a move next summer. (Le Voix du Nord, via Star)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, says he is open to staying at AC Milan at the end of his season-long loan at the Italian club. (MilanNews, via Mail)

West Brom are closing in on a deal to sign 22-year-old Everton defender Mason Holgate on loan in January. (Express and Star)

German club RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Chelsea's 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Kicker - German)

Liverpool target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, 20, looks set to join Premier League rivals Chelsea according to an announcement made by former US striker Eddie Johnson on social media. (Calciomercato)

Middlesbrough hope to sign Huddersfield midfielder Rajiv van La Parra, 27, on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer. (Yorkshire Post)

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Celtic have work to do in the January transfer window to bring in new players. (Irish Times via Celtic TV)

England assistant manager Steve Holland says the team did not handle the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Russia as well as they could have done. (Telegraph)