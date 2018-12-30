Russian doping: Russia set to miss end-of-year Wada deadline

Rusada director general Yuri Ganus with Wada president Sir Craig Reedie

Russia is set to miss Monday's end-of-year deadline to hand over data from its Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) controversially lifted a three-year ban on the country in September on the strict condition samples were sent by 31 December.

But senior Wada officials now privately accept the deadline will lapse.

Last week, Wada admitted its inspection team had been denied full access to the Moscow samples.

Wada's experts have yet to return to Russia.

Russia's anti-doping agency (Rusada) appealed to President Vladimir Putin to help break the impasse, but the country is now at serious risk of being banned once again from international events following a state-sponsored doping scandal.

Wada's Compliance Review Committee meets on 14 January in Montreal, Canada and will be under intense pressure to recommend another suspension to the global watchdog's executive committee.

The news will also be highly embarrassing for Wada's leadership, which was heavily criticised by athletes and national anti-doping agencies when Rusada was reinstated three months ago.

On 15 November, Wada President Sir Craig Reedie said he was "confident" Russia would meet the deadline.

"I find it very hard to believe that the guarantees made to us by the Russian authorities - that they won't deliver," he said.

How the scandal unfolded