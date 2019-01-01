Transfers - done deals in January 2019

Matt Jarvis, who won an England cap in 2011, joined League One club Walsall on loan from Norwich on 1 January

The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.

Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's runs from 3-18 January.

EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.

For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.

1 January

English Football League

Josh Ginnelly [Walsall - Preston] Undisclosed

Matt Jarvis [Norwich - Walsall] Loan