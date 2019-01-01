Transfers - done deals in January 2019
-
- From the section Transfers
The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.
Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's runs from 3-18 January.
EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.
1 January
English Football League
Josh Ginnelly [Walsall - Preston] Undisclosed
Matt Jarvis [Norwich - Walsall] Loan