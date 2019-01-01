Russian doping: Russia episode 'a joke and embarrassment for Wada'
-
- From the section Sport
The World Anti-Doping Agency has been urged to "stop being played by the Russians" and reinstate a ban on the country's athletes.
Russia was set a deadline of 31 December to hand over data from its anti-doping laboratory in Moscow, but is expected to have missed it.
United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said the episode is "a joke and an embarrassment for Wada".
Wada said its inspection team had been denied full access to Moscow samples.
They are yet to return to Russia, and the country is now at risk of being banned once again from international events following a state-sponsored doping scandal.
In November, Wada president Sir Craig Reedie had said it was "very hard to believe" Russian authorities "won't deliver".
Tygart said: "In September, Wada moved the goalposts and reinstated Russia against the wishes of athletes, governments and the public.
"In doing this, Wada guaranteed Russia would turn over the evidence of its state-supported doping scheme by 31 December.
"No-one is surprised this deadline was ignored and it's time for Wada to stop being played by the Russians and immediately declare them non-compliant for failing yet again to meet the deadline."
Wada is most likely to refer the matter to its independent compliance review committee at its next meeting on 14 January in Canada.
If the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) is declared non-compliant, its nation's athletes will again be banned from international competition, but Russia's sports minister said on Saturday a deal had been reached.
Any compromise in extending the deadline is sure to be met with criticism by athletes and officials across Olympic and Paralympic sport.
In September, Wada controversially lifted its suspension of Rusada - which was imposed in November 2015 - pending the meeting of conditions in a "roadmap to compliance".
One of the conditions was to allow independent access to the raw data held at the Moscow lab, but Wada said on 21 December it had been unable to "complete its mission".
The state-sponsored use of performance-enhancing drugs by Russians in Olympic and Paralympic sports emerged in independent reports in November 2015, and July and December 2016.
How the scandal unfolded
- December 2014: As many as 99% of Russian athletes are guilty of doping, a German TV documentary alleges.
- November 2015: A Wada commission publishes an independent report alleging widespread corruption, amounting to state-sponsored doping in Russian track and field athletics. Rusada is declared non-compliant.
- May 2016: Former Moscow anti-doping laboratory boss Grigory Rodchenkov, who has turned whistleblower, says dozens of Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi had cheated.
- July 2016: Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports, says a report from Professor Richard McLaren.
- August 2016: International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides against imposing a blanket ban on Russian athletes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Individual sporting federations rule instead, with 271 Russians competing.
- December 2016: Wada publishes the second part of the McLaren report which says more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping.
- January 2017: Rusada and Russian sport authorities given list of criteria to achieve before winning back recognition.
- March 2017: Wada says Russia's anti-doping reforms are not happening quickly enough.
- February 2018: Russia are banned from competing at 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea by the IOC, but 169 athletes who prove they are clean allowed to compete under a neutral flag.
- May 2018: Wada writes to Rusada offering 'compromise' solution.
- September 2018: News of the compromise, revealed by the BBC, prompts fury from athletes and doping bodies.