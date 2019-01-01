Russian doping: Russia episode 'a joke and embarrassment for Wada'

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart helped bring down disgraced US cyclist Lance Armstrong

The World Anti-Doping Agency has been urged to "stop being played by the Russians" and reinstate a ban on the country's athletes.

Russia was set a deadline of 31 December to hand over data from its anti-doping laboratory in Moscow, but is expected to have missed it.

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said the episode is "a joke and an embarrassment for Wada".

Wada said its inspection team had been denied full access to Moscow samples.

They are yet to return to Russia, and the country is now at risk of being banned once again from international events following a state-sponsored doping scandal.

In November, Wada president Sir Craig Reedie had said it was "very hard to believe" Russian authorities "won't deliver".

Tygart said: "In September, Wada moved the goalposts and reinstated Russia against the wishes of athletes, governments and the public.

"In doing this, Wada guaranteed Russia would turn over the evidence of its state-supported doping scheme by 31 December.

"No-one is surprised this deadline was ignored and it's time for Wada to stop being played by the Russians and immediately declare them non-compliant for failing yet again to meet the deadline."

Wada is most likely to refer the matter to its independent compliance review committee at its next meeting on 14 January in Canada.

If the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) is declared non-compliant, its nation's athletes will again be banned from international competition, but Russia's sports minister said on Saturday a deal had been reached.

Any compromise in extending the deadline is sure to be met with criticism by athletes and officials across Olympic and Paralympic sport.

In September, Wada controversially lifted its suspension of Rusada - which was imposed in November 2015 - pending the meeting of conditions in a "roadmap to compliance".

One of the conditions was to allow independent access to the raw data held at the Moscow lab, but Wada said on 21 December it had been unable to "complete its mission".

The state-sponsored use of performance-enhancing drugs by Russians in Olympic and Paralympic sports emerged in independent reports in November 2015, and July and December 2016.

Rusada director general Yuri Ganus with Wada president Sir Craig Reedie

How the scandal unfolded