Football gossip: Young, Cahill, Pulisic, Fabregas, McCarthy

Inter Milan are eyeing Manchester United full-back Ashley Young, 33, in the hope of snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer once his contract expires. (Mirror)

Manager Unai Emery says Arsenal have not discussed signing Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill, 33, in January. (Football.London)

But Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has targeted Cahill to sort out his defence at Craven Cottage on a six-month loan. (The Sun)

Emery has been told Arsenal will not sanction recalls for loan stars Calum Chambers, 23, and Reiss Nelson, 19, this month. (Metro)

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the £45m signing of USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Express)

Monaco are aiming to seal a January deal for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, as Thierry Henry eyes a reunion with his ex-Arsenal team-mate. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insists the club do not need to bring in another striker in January even if Olivier Giroud's ankle injury proves serious. (ESPN)

West Ham are plotting a loan move for out-of-favour Everton midfielder James McCarthy, 28, as they eye reinforcements in January. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 21, doesn't want to be recalled because he is happy on loan at Aston Villa, says Dean Smith. (Sky Sports)

But Wolves are leading the race to sign Abraham, who has scored 16 goals at Villa this season. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are willing to send winger George-Kevin Nkoudou, 23, out on loan in January. (Footmercato)

