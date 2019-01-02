Football gossip: Eriksen, Ramsey, Abraham, Ozil, Doucoure, Malcom, Defoe,

Christian Eriksen is stalling on signing a new Tottenham contract, with the 26-year-old Denmark midfielder's current deal set to expire in 18 months. (Evening Standard)

Juventus have confirmed their interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, on a free transfer when his contract runs out this summer. (Sky Sports)

Wolves have submitted a £18m bid for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 21, who is currently on loan at Championship side Aston Villa. (Sun)

Mesut Ozil's agent insists the 30-year-old midfielder's future remains at Arsenal despite interest from Real Madrid and Inter Milan. (Goal)

Watford will not sell £50m-rated midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 26, to Paris St-Germain in the January transfer window. (Evening Standard)

Bayern Munich have made an improved £30m bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, having had a previous £20m offer rejected. (Sun)

Everton are interested in Barcelona winger Malcom, who has played little first-team football since joining from Bordeaux last summer. (Marca)

But the Toffees face competition from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, who have made a 50m euro (£45m) bid for the Brazilian. (Goal)

Bournemouth will allow former England striker Jermain Defoe to leave in January, with the 36-year-old having made only four substitute appearances in the league this season. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are planning a mid-season revamp after signing Christian Pulisic. The Blues remain keen on Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, 26, and want a new defender. (Mirror)

Liverpool are considering offering 29-year-old striker Daniel Sturridge a new contract. (Mail)

Arsenal have made a 16m euro (£14m) offer to sign Real Madrid and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32. (Sport - in Spanish)

Newcastle are set to make a bid for AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt, 25, this month. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City will not seek cover for defensive midfielder Fernandinho, 33, during the January transfer window. (ESPN)

Burnley and Cardiff are in competition to sign Scotland midfielder Matt Phillips, 27, from Championship side West Brom. (Mirror)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry is looking to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho, 28, as well as Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, this month. (Independent)

Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra, 30, says he could leave the Foxes to join Villarreal in January. (RNE, via Leicester Mercury)

Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini, 27, is looking to leave Southampton this month, with AC Milan interested. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will not consider letting winger Jacob Murphy, 23, leave on loan until the club make progress on signing players in January. (Chronicle)

Liverpool ruled out a move for new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic after buying Xherdan Shaqiri, 27, from Stoke last summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Diego Godin and Atletico Madrid are at odds over a new deal and the Uruguay centre-back, 32, looks likely to leave when his current contract expires at the end of the season. (Marca)

Real Madrid are interested in Sevilla attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia, 26, who has 18 months left on his current contract. (AS)