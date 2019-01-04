Football gossip: Higuain, Morata, Dembele, Kessie, Ramsey, Newcastle

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to bring in AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, currently on loan from Juventus, with Alvaro Morata, 26, set to join Milan on loan. (Sun)

Chinese Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan have made an approach to sign Tottenham's Belgium international midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan will consider selling Ivory Coast international midfielder Franck Kessie, 22, linked with Tottenham and Chelsea, for about 45m euros (£40m). (Calciomercato)

Manager Unai Emery wants Arsenal to keep Aaron Ramsey until the end of the season, rather than allow the 28-year-old Wales international midfielder, who has been linked with Juventus, to leave this month. (London Evening Standard)

Former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon remains in contention to buy Newcastle and has contacted Mike Ashley personally with a promise to resume negotiations this month. (Mail)

Kenyon believes talks with the Newcastle hierarchy are at an "advanced and positive stage." (Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool will not allow England international Adam Lallana, 30, to leave on loan in this month's transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Fenerbahce had offered former Southampton midfielder Lallana a loan deal until the end of the season. (Fotomac, via Express)

Manchester City have missed out on signing 19-year-old Toulouse centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Frenchman close to completing a move to Barcelona. (Independent)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 20, linked with a move to Borussia Monchengladbach this month, may wait for a summer switch to Arsenal. (Mirror)

Tottenham are increasingly resigned to losing centre-back Toby Alderweireld, 29, after activating a £25m release clause by extending his contract. (ESPN)

Vicente Iborra may not return to Leicester after being given time off to return to Spain for family reasons. The 30-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Villarreal, which could be completed while he is back in his homeland. (Leicester Mercury)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot will join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer. (Guardian)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has denied suggestions that Andy Carroll, 29, and Marko Arnautovic, also 29, could be leaving in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Carroll had been the subject of speculation regarding a return to his former club Newcastle in a swap deal with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 26. (Express)

Sunderland striker Josh Maja, 20, linked with Tottenham, Manchester City and Southampton, has rejected the offer of a new contract with the Black cats. (Talksport)

Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack, 32, is close to a return to former club Motherwell on loan. (Birmingham Mail)

Torino are prepared to offer a player to Watford as part of a deal to secure the signing of Argentina international midfielder Roberto Pereyra, 27, next summer. (Tuttosport, via Inside Futbol)

Forward Munir El Haddadi, 23, has turned down a chance to renew his Barcelona contract and is set to leave on a free transfer in the summer. (ESPN)