Football gossip: Cavani, Suarez, Wilson, Fabregas, Godin, Andersen

Chelsea are preparing a £50m bid for Paris St Germain's £50m-rated Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 31. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal have opened talks with Barcelona over Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez and are hopeful of signing the 24-year-old in the January transfer window. (Observer)

Bournemouth are ready to reject any offers from Chelsea this month for England striker Callum Wilson, 26. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz, 31, said the players "will miss" midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, and that the Spaniard, who is expected to join Monaco, "is one of the best players to have played in England for many, many years." (Talksport)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says he is working on a deal to keep Manchester United target Diego Godin, the 32-year-old Uruguay defender, at the Spanish club. (Sunday Express)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has turned down the Benfica manager's job after the Portuguese club sacked Rui Vitoria this week. (Record - in Portuguese)

Can you name the FA Cup 'nearly men'? Who are the 14 FA Cup finalists who have not won the trophy?

Another former Manchester United boss, David Moyes, is interested in becoming Stoke manager. (Daily Star)

Inter Milan have held talks with Sampdoria over 22-year-old Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who has been linked with Tottenham. (Corriere dello Sport, via Inside Futbol)

Manchester City have included 'Manchester United tax' in 19-year-old Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz's transfer to Real Madrid, which is set to be completed. If Diaz moves to another club then City get 15%, but if he moves to United then City will get 40%. (Talksport)

Porto's Colombia midfielder Juan Quintero, 25, who has spent the past three seasons on loan with clubs in France and Colombia and is currently in Argentina with River Plate, has revealed that his agent has met with Manchester City officials to talk about a possible deal. (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are planning a bid to sign Inter Milan's Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva, 31. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Aston Villa have enquired about taking Leicester's Austriandefender Christian Fuchs, 32, on loan until the end of the season. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid scouts have watched Porto's Brazilian defender Eder Militao, 20, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (Marca)

Bayern Munich will sign USA Under-20 defender Chris Richards from Dallas, with the 18-year-old currently on loan at the Bundesliga side. (Goal)

Everton are tracking Atalanta's Italian defender Gianluca Mancini, 22, with a view to making a bid at the end of the season. (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom boss Darren Moore is confident 18-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper, out of contract at the end of the season, will sign a new deal at the Baggies. (Express and Star)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is open to bringing in players during the January transfer window, but does not expect much movement at the Nou Camp. (Goal)