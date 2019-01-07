World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 31 Dec-6 Jan 7 Jan From the section Sport Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/46775224 Read more about sharing. Perth, Australia, 5 January: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland pose with the Hopman Cup after beating Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber of Germany in the final. (Paul Kane/Getty Images) Val Mustair, Switzerland, 1 January: Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates with Sophie Caldwell and Jessica Diggins of the United States following the women's freestyle sprint event at the Tour de Ski. (Trond Tandberg/Getty Images) California, United States, 31 December 2018: Kiefer Sherwood of the Anaheim Ducks balances a puck on the end of his stick before the game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League. (Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images) Birmingham, UK, 5 January: Brie Grierson of London Pulse and Jodie Gibson of Severn Stars reach for the ball during the Netball Superleague Super 10 at Arena Birmingham. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for England Netball) Maranello, Italy, 3 January: An aerial view of the exhibition "Michael 50", which opened on seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello. (Ferrari Press Office/EPA) Tokyo, Japan, 4 January: Japanese wrestler Kota Ibushi takes on British fighter Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 13 held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. (New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images) Sydney, Australia, 6 January: India cricket fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary blows into a conch shell during day four of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Jenny Evans/Getty Images) Shenzhen, China, 2 January: Chinese tennis player Wang Xinyu is tended to by a WTA trainer after she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the Shenzhen Open. (Zhe Ji/Getty Images) Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 6 January: Competitors take part in the 50th annual horn sled race in Bavaria. Teams compete on a 1,000m track and reach speeds of up to 100km/h. (Philipp Guelland/Getty Images) Madrid, Spain, 31 December 2018: Ugandan teenager Jacob Kiplimo celebrates after running the fastest ever road 10km, clocking a time of 26 minutes 41 seconds at the San Silvestre Vallecana. (Jesus Hellin/Getty Images)All photographs are subject to copyright.Check out last week's photo gallery and see some of the best news pictures from the week.Where next?Get Inspired: Watch Max Whitlock's six-minute workout Netball Superleague: Wasps beat Lightning to begin title defence - round-up FA People's Cup: Entries now open for nation's biggest free five-a-side tournament