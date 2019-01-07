World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 31 Dec-6 Jan

From the section

Perth, Australia, 5 January: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland pose with the Hopman Cup after beating Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber of Germany in the final. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Val Mustair, Switzerland, 1 January: Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates with Sophie Caldwell and Jessica Diggins of the United States following the women's freestyle sprint event at the Tour de Ski. (Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

California, United States, 31 December 2018: Kiefer Sherwood of the Anaheim Ducks balances a puck on the end of his stick before the game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League. (Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Birmingham, UK, 5 January: Brie Grierson of London Pulse and Jodie Gibson of Severn Stars reach for the ball during the Netball Superleague Super 10 at Arena Birmingham. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for England Netball)

Maranello, Italy, 3 January: An aerial view of the exhibition "Michael 50", which opened on seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello. (Ferrari Press Office/EPA)

Tokyo, Japan, 4 January: Japanese wrestler Kota Ibushi takes on British fighter Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 13 held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. (New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 6 January: India cricket fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary blows into a conch shell during day four of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Shenzhen, China, 2 January: Chinese tennis player Wang Xinyu is tended to by a WTA trainer after she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the Shenzhen Open. (Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 6 January: Competitors take part in the 50th annual horn sled race in Bavaria. Teams compete on a 1,000m track and reach speeds of up to 100km/h. (Philipp Guelland/Getty Images)

Madrid, Spain, 31 December 2018: Ugandan teenager Jacob Kiplimo celebrates after running the fastest ever road 10km, clocking a time of 26 minutes 41 seconds at the San Silvestre Vallecana. (Jesus Hellin/Getty Images)

