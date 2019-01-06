Football gossip: Suarez, Abraham, Manolas, Foden, Under, Maja

Barcelona are determined not to sell Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, to Arsenal this month. (Mirror)

Wolves have finalised a deal with Tammy Abraham's parent club Chelsea to take him on loan until the end of the season. The England international, 21, is set to decide on Monday whether to end his loan at Aston Villa and switch to Molineux. (Express and Star)

Manchester United are monitoring Roma's Greece defender Kostas Manolas, 27, who has a £32m buyout clause in his contract. (Sun)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is "impossible" that 18-year-old English winger Phil Foden will leave on loan. (Independent)

Arsenal are not expected to make an improved offer for Roma's £45m-rated Cengiz Under, having failed with an initial £35m bid for the 21-year-old Turkey winger. (Star)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he has never heard of Sunderland striker Josh Maja - despite the Eagles being linked with a January move for the 20-year-old Englishman. (Mirror)

Who makes your FA Cup third-round team? Pick the best players of the round

Aston Villa are preparing a move for Brentford's 22-year-old French striker Neal Maupay. (Sun)

Abdulkadir Omur, Trabzonspor's 19-year-old Turkish midfielder who has been linked with Liverpool, says he would relish the chance to join Jurgen Klopp's side. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is yet to take part in any fresh contract discussions - despite a suggestion he has been offered a one-year contract recently. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manager Eddie Howe says Bournemouth may make further signings this month despite having signed Dominic Solanke and Nathaniel Clyne. (Sky Sports)

Barnsley could bid for Sunderland's 21-year-old English striker Andrew Nelson, who has been on a short-term loan at National League North side Darlington. (Sunderland Echo)

Hibernian have given Tottenham goalkeeper Tom Glover a trial, taking the 21-year-old Australian to their winter training camp in Dubai. (Edinburgh News)