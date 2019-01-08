Football gossip: Higuain, Eriksen, Koulibaly, Icardi, Modric, Hart

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of AC Milan and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31. (Marca)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has placed a £225m price tag on Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26, amid interest from Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Tottenham's former Spain striker Fernando Llorente, 33, has been offered the chance to return to Athletic Bilbao. (Mirror)

Athletic Bilbao chief Rafael Alkorta has confirmed he wants to bring Manchester United and Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, back to the club. Herrera left the Spanish side in 2014. (Cadena Ser, via Mail)

But Herrera may be set to stay at Old Trafford after United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly convinced him to remain at the club. (Sun)

Manchester United have accepted they will have to wait until the summer to sign Napoli and Senegal centre-back ​Kalidou Koulibaly, 27. (ESPN)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been approached over the possibility of coaching the Qatar national team. (France Football)

Inter Milan are prepared to sell Croatia forward Ivan Perisic, 29, to Manchester United in order to raise funds to sign Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 33. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Inter and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 25, is at the top of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's wish-list for the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich have increased their offer for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to £35m, with the 18-year-old having reiterated his desire to leave Stamford Bridge this month. (Guardian)

The Superga air disaster The plane crash that killed Serie A's champions and their English coach

Chelsea want to sign AC Milan and Portugal striker Andre Silva - who is on loan at Sevilla - but the deal hinges on the Blues' Spain striker Alvaro Morata replacing him at the Spanish club. (Sun)

Everton are monitoring Porto and Algeria midfielder Yacine Brahimi and had a scout at Monday's 3-1 win over Nacional, in which the 28-year-old scored twice. (Mirror)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, 31, is a target for Preston who want the former England stopper on loan. (Sun)

Crystal Palace want to loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after the 21-year-old, currently on loan at Aston Villa, turned down the chance to join Wolves. (Mirror)

Southampton are keen on signing Everton forward Ademola Lookman, 21. (Star - via HITC)

Fulham gave England defender Gary Cahill, 33, Nigeria winger Victor Moses and England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, both 28, a training ground tour in an attempt to lure them away from Chelsea. (Love Sport Radio)

Liverpool defender Rafael Camacho, 18, is set to leave Anfield - just days after being handed his senior debut - with Sporting Lisbon close to agreeing a deal for the right-back. (Talksport)

Newcastle are considering pulling out of a deal to bring Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron to St James' Park. The 24-year-old Paraguay midfielder's wage demands have been described as "astronomical". (Talksport)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has admitted he is dreaming of a move to Paris St-Germain, with the French champions interested in the 26-year-old. (Mirror)

Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, is on the verge of an £11m move to Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan. (Talksport)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, is keen on a move to Arsenal in January. (Mirror)

Spurs are set to hold talks with out-of-favour Dutch striker Vincent Janssen and will consider letting the 24-year-old striker leave in the January transfer window. (Mail)

Burnley centre-back Jimmy Dunne, 21, is wanted on loan by Sunderland. (Burnley Express)

Reading have rejected an offer of £450,000 from Wigan for defender Tyler Blackett, 24. (Mail)

Preston and West Brom are interested in signing Mansfield midfielder CJ Hamilton, 23. (Mansfield Chad)

Newcastle have turned down an approach from West Brom for midfielder Isaac Hayden, 23. (Express & Star)

Aston Villa have also joined the race to sign Hayden. (Mirror)

Arsenal are considering making former midfielder Edu their new director of football. The Brazilian retired in 2010. (Standard)

Barcelona are open to the idea of selling Brazilian winger Malcom, 21, despite only signing him during the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are monitoring Wolves full-back Matt Doherty but the 26-year-old could double his wages at Molineux in the coming weeks. (Irish Independent)

West Ham are set to make an improved offer to sign former Cardiff midfielder Gary Medel. The 31-year-old Chile defensive midfielder will leave Besiktas if their valuation is met. (Takvim - via Sport Witness)