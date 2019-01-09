Football gossip: Ramsey, Morata, Milenkovic, Rice, Tarkowski, Koulibaly

Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, has agreed a deal to join Juventus in June. (Sky Italia - via Gianluca Di Marzio)

Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Chelsea and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 26, on loan. Morata has been linked with a move to Sevilla. (Goal)

Real Madrid are preparing to rival Manchester United by offering £90m for Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27. (Il Mattino, via Talksport)

United interest in Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 21, has faded since Jose Mourinho's sacking. (ESPN)

Burnley have placed a £50m price tag on England defender James Tarkowski, 26, amid interest from Liverpool for a loan deal. (Sun)

Tottenham are keen on a move for Sampdoria's Danish defender Joachim Andersen, 22, if Belgium centre-back Toby Alderweireld, 29, leaves the club. (Independent)

Manchester City want to bring in West Ham and Republic of Ireland midfielder Declan Rice, 19, as a long-term replacement for Brazil international Fernandinho, 33. (Sun)

Southampton's Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini, 27, has agreed to rejoin Sampdoria for £11.7m. (Guardian)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has promised 25-year-old midfielder Denis Suarez, an Arsenal target, that he can leave the Nou Camp. (Marca)

Arsenal are looking at Porto's Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, 28, on a free transfer in the summer as they seek a direct replacement for 28-year-old Welshman Aaron Ramsey, whose contract is set to expire. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Unai Emery has given Arsenal approval to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 24, from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang this month. (Foot Mercato)

Liverpool are set to end Wales winger Ben Woodburn's loan spell at Sheffield United and will consider enquiries from Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Hull City for the 19-year-old. (Goal)

West Ham's English striker Andy Carroll, 30, wants to stay at the London Stadium with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle have been told they must raise their offer if they want to sign Atlanta United and Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 24. (ABC Cardinal, via Guardian)

Arsenal have activated a clause in Spain defender Nacho Monreal's contract to keep the 32-year-old until the end of next season. (ESPN)

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has flown to France in a bid to sign Nantes striker Emiliano Sala, but the 28-year-old Argentine is said to be unsure over the move. (Sun)

Sunderland have made an offer for Wigan and Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg, 27. (Northern Echo)

Newcastle are in the race to sign Trabzonspor's Turkish midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, 19. (Karadeniz)

Nottingham Forest have submitted a loan offer to take Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, 34, on loan from Leicester City. (Talksport - via Leicester Mercury)