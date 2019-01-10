World Anti-Doping Agency gains access to Moscow lab
A World Anti-Doping Agency team has gained access to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's laboratory in Moscow, 10 days after an initial deadline.
Wada's inspection team had been denied full access to data after Rusada was set a 31 December deadline to comply.
The visit was a condition of Wada's controversial reinstatement of Rusada in September 2018.
A Wada spokesperson told BBC Sport the three-person team had reported "no issues" with their work so far.
Speaking to Russian media, the country's sports minister, Pavel Kolobkov, said the work should be completed within the next three days.
"Today the joint expert group got down to work. Work on setting up the equipment has begun, including on copying the databases," he said.
Russia's failure to provide full access to the laboratory and data before the December deadline led to 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nados) and Wada's athlete committee to call for the country to be suspended.
The issue will be debated when Wada's compliance review committee (CRC), an independent body, meets on 14 January, after which it will make a recommendation to Wada's executive committee (ExCo).
A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.
A subsequent report stated more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping and Russia was later banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Wada had insisted Russia meet two criteria before Rusada could be reinstated to competition; accept the findings of the McLaren report, and grant access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.
How the Russian doping scandal unfolded
- December 2014: As many as 99% of Russian athletes are guilty of doping, a German TV documentary alleges.
- November 2015: A Wada commission publishes an independent report alleging widespread corruption, amounting to state-sponsored doping in Russian track and field athletics. Rusada is declared non-compliant.
- May 2016: Former Moscow anti-doping laboratory boss Grigory Rodchenkov, who has turned whistleblower, says dozens of Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi had cheated.
- July 2016: Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports, says a report from Professor Richard McLaren.
- August 2016: International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides against imposing a blanket ban on Russian athletes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Individual sporting federations rule instead, with 271 Russians competing.
- December 2016: Wada publishes the second part of the McLaren report which says more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping.
- January 2017: Rusada and Russian sport authorities given list of criteria to achieve before winning back recognition.
- March 2017: Wada says Russia's anti-doping reforms are not happening quickly enough.
- February 2018: Russia are banned from competing at 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea by the IOC, but 169 athletes who prove they are clean allowed to compete under a neutral flag.
- May 2018: Wada writes to Rusada offering 'compromise' solution.
- September 2018: News of the compromise, revealed by the BBC, prompts fury from athletes and doping bodies.
- December 2018: Wada team is unable to access Moscow laboratory and data.
- January 2019: Wada team gains access to Moscow laboratory and data.