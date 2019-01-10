World Anti-Doping Agency gains access to Moscow lab

Leading athletes have opposed the lifting of Russia's suspension

A World Anti-Doping Agency team has gained access to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's laboratory in Moscow, 10 days after an initial deadline.

Wada's inspection team had been denied full access to data after Rusada was set a 31 December deadline to comply.

The visit was a condition of Wada's controversial reinstatement of Rusada in September 2018.

A Wada spokesperson told BBC Sport the three-person team had reported "no issues" with their work so far.

Speaking to Russian media, the country's sports minister, Pavel Kolobkov, said the work should be completed within the next three days.

"Today the joint expert group got down to work. Work on setting up the equipment has begun, including on copying the databases," he said.

Russia's failure to provide full access to the laboratory and data before the December deadline led to 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nados) and Wada's athlete committee to call for the country to be suspended.

The issue will be debated when Wada's compliance review committee (CRC), an independent body, meets on 14 January, after which it will make a recommendation to Wada's executive committee (ExCo).

A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.

A subsequent report stated more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping and Russia was later banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Wada had insisted Russia meet two criteria before Rusada could be reinstated to competition; accept the findings of the McLaren report, and grant access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

