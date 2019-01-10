Football gossip: Willian, Higuain, Sancho, Batshuayi, Heaton, Origi

Chelsea have rejected an offer from Barcelona for Brazil forward Willian, 30, in a deal that involved his national team-mate Malcom, 21, going the other way. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are in talks to sign Gonzalo Higuain on loan until the end of the season - although Juventus would prefer to agree a deal to sell the 31-year-old Argentina striker on a permanent basis. (Telegraph)

England winger Jadon Sancho, 18, wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund despite reports linking him with a return to the Premier League. (Mail)

Everton are among several clubs interested in signing Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi after the 25-year-old's loan spell at Valencia was cut short. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace and Fulham are also interested in signing Batshuayi. (Mirror)

Newcastle have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur. The 19-year-old has been dubbed the 'Turkish Lionel Messi'. (Sun)

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering recalling Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 32. (Mail)

Wolves have been linked with a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi in the January transfer window. Origi, 23, scored in the FA Cup tie between the two teams on Monday but has only started one Premier League game this season. (Birmingham Mail)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has labelled reported Liverpool interest in 26-year-old Clarets defender James Tarkowski as "bizarre", adding that "there are a lot of rumours out there, and not much fact". (Express)

Chelsea transfer target Nicolo Barella intends to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge this month. Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is prepared to pay £45m for the 21-year-old Cagliari midfielder. (Tutto Mercato, via Talksport)

Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 30, says he does not know where his future lies with his Old Trafford contract set to expire in the summer. (AS - in Spanish)

Huddersfield have had a bid rejected by Leicester for Japan forward Shinji Okazaki, 32. (Sun)

Watford manager Javi Gracia says he will not be signing any players in January. (Independent)

Fulham are in talks to sign Bordeaux and Senegal right-back Youssouf Sabaly, 25. (Sky Sports)

Watford striker Jerome Sinclair's loan spell at Sunderland has been cut short and the 21-year-old will now return to his parent club. (Watford Observer)

Swansea City and Sunderland are among the clubs interested in signing 23-year-old Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland, with Ayr boss Ian McCall saying any deal must see the player loaned back to the Scottish club for the rest of the season. (Wales Online)

Aston Villa are interested in signing 21-year-old Brentford left-back Rico Henry, who played for Villa boss Dean Smith at Walsall and Brentford. (Birmingham Mail)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira wants to speak with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho about returning to his homeland to manage the club. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

However, Mourinho has ruled out a return to Portugal. (Correia de Manha - in Portuguese)

Real Madrid are still interested in bringing former manager Mourinho back to the Bernabeu but Manchester United will demand £10m from the Spanish giants if they re-employ him. (Sun)

Reading are leading the chase to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira, 22, on loan. Portugal Under-21 stopper Pereira is returning to Old Trafford following a loan spell at Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal. (Mail)

Tottenham want to sign Hoffenheim and Austria midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 23. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool and Spain left-back Alberto Moreno, 26, has told the Reds he does not want to renew his contract and wants to return to La Liga. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 20, will hold talks with his agent in the coming days over his uncertain future at the London Stadium. (Mail)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Zenit over a deal for Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24. (Sportitalia, via Metro)

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo wants to return to the Premier League in January. The Nigerian international, 29, joined Chinese club Changchun Yatai in January 2017. (Sky Sports)

Leeds are watching Kilmarnock and Scotland Under-21 striker Eamonn Brophy, 22. (Mail, via Talksport)