Football gossip: Coutinho, Willian, Higuain, Shelvey, Casilla

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, with Manchester United interested in signing the former Liverpool man in the summer. (Calciomercato, via Star)

Barcelona are also considering making a second bid for Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian, after their first bid for the 30-year-old was rejected on Thursday. (Standard)

Chelsea have agreed deals in principle for Cagliari and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 21, and Zenit and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24. (Telegraph)

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has said talks are ongoing with 31-year-old striker Gonzalo Higuain's representatives amid speculation over a move to Chelsea. (Express)

Signing Higuain on loan until the end of the season is Chelsea's priority for the current transfer window. (Sun)

The father of Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has refuted rumours the 26-year-old wants to return to former club Barcelona. (Express)

Liverpool and Fulham both want to sign Red Bull Salzburg and Israel striker Moanes Dabour, 26. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)

Everton boss Marco Silva will not complain if his side do not add to their squad in the January window, although he would like "two or three" new signings. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham are exploring a possible move for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 26. (Mail)

Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic, 29, will be "ending his career" from a competitive perspective if he heads to China, says ex-West Ham midfielder Gary O'Neil. (Express)

Leeds are set to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. The 32-year-old is due to fly to England next week. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Aston Villa and Congo midfielder Aaron Tshibola, 24, is wanted by several clubs in Italy's Serie A. Tshibola has been on loan at Kilmarnock this season. (Birmingham Mail)

Ipswich Town are interested in signing 30-year-old Brentford midfielder Alan Judge. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Juventus want to re-sign France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, in the summer and Manchester United are reportedly willing to consider it if Brazil winger Douglas Costa, 28, moves to Old Trafford as part of the deal. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Juventus are ready to offer Morocco centre-back Medhi Benatia, 31, to Arsenal as part of the deal that would see Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, moving the other way. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro)

Barcelona are considering a loan move for Chelsea and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 26, who is also a target for Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny, 33, has rejected a transfer approach from Monaco. (Le10 Sport, via Mirror)

Monaco are in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 25. The player's agent has flown out to France to discuss a potential move. (Goal)

Everton are interested in signing Southampton and Portugal defender Cedric Soares, 27, with the Saints reportedly willing to sell. (Sun, via Star)

Leicester want to sign Hull winger Jarrod Brown with Tottenham and Everton also tracking the 22-year-old. (Sun)

Hull are close to completing the loan signing of Cardiff defender Matthew Connolly, 31. (Hull Daily Mail)