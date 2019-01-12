Football gossip: Southgate, Kane, Valencia, Fellaini, Tosun, Wilson

Manchester United are considering an approach for England boss Gareth Southgate as they continue to search for Jose Mourinho's permanent successor. (Telegraph)

Tottenham have put a £310m price tag on England striker Harry Kane with Real Madrid rumoured to be interested in the 25-year-old. (Sun)

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia, 33, is set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer. Inter Milan are interested in signing the Ecuador international. (Mirror)

AC Milan are preparing a move to sign Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 31. (Mail)

Chelsea have enquired about Paris-St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 23-year-old France international is also a target for Barcelona. (L'Equipe - in French)

Juventus have rejected Chelsea's offer of swapping Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 26, for the Old Lady's 31-year-old striker Gonzalo Higuain. (Calciomercato)

What happened in the Premier League on Saturday? Salah moves level with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the Premier League scoring charts Liverpool and West Ham win, defeats for Palace and Leicester

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho has decided to stay at Barcelona despite reportedly being unhappy at the Nou Camp. Manchester United are interested in bringing the 26-year-old former Liverpool man back to the Premier League. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, wants the Blues to let him leave the club this week with Bayern Munich set to seal his signature. (Mail)

Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian is a target for Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. The 30-year-old is also wanted by Barcelona. (Mirror)

Manchester City are considering a move for Napoli and Brazil midfielder Allan, 28. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)

Tottenham have told Ajax they will match the highest bidder for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Mirror)

Arsenal will finalise the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, next week with the clubs set to settle on a loan deal with a permanent option. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Everton have placed a £20m price tag on Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 27. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham may make a move for Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson, 26, if Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, 29, leaves the club. (Mail)

Newcastle have been told they must stump up 12m euros (£10.7m) if they want to sign AC Milan and Uruguay midfielder Diego Laxalt, 25. (Calciomercato)

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is a target for Fiorentina. The 26-year-old Equatorial Guinea international wants to return to Italy having previously played for Sampdoria. (Mail)

Wolves' Brazilian striker Leo Bonatini, 24, is in talks with Greek side PAOK. (Mail)

Manchester City and Wales midfielder Rabbi Matondo, 18, has rejected the offer of a new contract. (Sun)

Leeds are considering a loan move for Arsenal's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 26. (Mail)