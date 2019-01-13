Football gossip: Wilson, Ake, Llorente, Neves, Arnautovic, Babel

Bournemouth are willing to sell England striker Callum Wilson to Chelsea for £75m - 25 times the amount they paid for the 26-year-old in 2014. (Star)

Wolves will rival Chelsea for the signature of Wilson, who has scored 10 goals so far this season. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea also want to re-sign Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, just two years after selling the 23-year-old Dutch international to the Cherries. (Sun)

Tottenham's new stadium will reportedly not be finished this season. (Mail)

Tottenham and Spain striker Fernando Llorente, 33, is a target for Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the club will not meet the reported £100m valuation for Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 21. (Mirror)

Watford's French striker Abdoulaye Doucoure, 26, has told a French TV station he "is going to leave" the Hornets. (Canal Football Club, via Express)

West Ham winger Michail Antonio says Hammers team-mate and Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, 29, wants to move to China. (Sky Sports)

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel, 32, is close to moving to Fulham on loan. The Netherlands international currently plays for Besiktas. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Liverpool are on the trail of Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest, 27. (Scottish Sun)

Lille have entered the race to sign West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang, 26. The Equatorial Guinea international is also a target for Fiorentina. (RMC Sport - in French)

Bournemouth will offer midfielder David Brooks, 21, a new deal in order to ward off interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Sun)

Fulham, Huddersfield and Leeds are among a host of clubs interested in Columbus Crew and USA forward Gyasi Zardes, 27. (Teamtalk)

Leeds are also planning to make moves for Wales winger Daniel James, 21, and Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero, 29, who both play for Swansea.(Sun via Wales Online)

Leeds also want to complete the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 30, by next weekend. (Star)

Manchester United want Netherlands defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah to stay on loan at Fulham but the Cottagers want the 21-year-old to leave in order to bring in more loan signings. (Sun)