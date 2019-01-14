World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 7-13 January

Melbourne, Australia, 11 January: Britain's three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Andy Murray in tears as he speaks during a press conference before the Australian Open, having announced he will retire this year. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Oberhof, Germany, 13 January: Germany's Denise Herrmann competes during the last shooting event in the women's 4x6km relay at the IBU Biathlon World Cup. (Robert Michael/AFP/Getty)

Angaston, Australia, 11 January: A warning sign for the cyclists competing in the 116.7km second stage, between Nuriootpa and Mengler Hill, of the fifth Santos Women´s Tour Down Under. (Tim de Waele/Getty)

Kreischberg, Austria, 12 January: Austria's Anna Gasser, who won 2018 Winter Olympic gold in the Big Air event in Pyeongchang, competes during the Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup. (Christian Bruna/EPA)

Herning, Denmark, 12 January: Tunisia's Marouan Chouiref prepares to throw the ball during the IHF Men's World Championship 2019 Group C handball match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP)

Pisco, Peru, 7 January: Fans watch the Borgward Rally Team car - driven by Erik Wevers of the Netherlands and Ashley Garcia Chavez of Peru - compete in the desert during stage two of the Dakar Rally between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Kansas City, USA, 12 January: NFL fans begin to filter in before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Dubai, UAE, 8 January: Saudi Arabia's footballers (in white) beat North Korea 4-0 in their opening Asian Cup Group E match at Rashid Stadium. (Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images)

Dordrecht, Netherlands, 11 January: Britain's Elise Christie competes in the second heat of the women's 1000m during the ISU European Short Track Speed Skating Championships at Sportboulevard. (Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union (ISU)/ISU via Getty Images)

Marrakesh, Morocco, 12 January: Belgium's Jerome d'Ambrosio celebrates after winning the second Formula E race of the season. (Sam Bagnall/Motorsport Images via Getty Images)

