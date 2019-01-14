Football gossip: Ozil, Hazard, Arnautovic, Higuain, Morata, Gueye

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is happy to allow German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 30, to leave the club in order to free up funds for two new signings. Ozil is currently Arsenal's highest-earning player on a £350,000-a-week contract. (Mail)

Chelsea will demand £100m if Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard, 28, tells the club he wants to join Real Madrid. (Telegraph)

West Ham's Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, 29, will seal a £35m move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG before the end of the week. (Sun)

The Hammers will target Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, 26, if they let Arnautovic leave this month. (Sky Sports)

Sevilla have given up on signing Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 26, as he is too expensive, having had an offer worth £40m rejected. (Evening Standard)

Morata is willing to take a pay cut to join Atletico Madrid, who will need to sell another player to bring in the former Real Madrid striker. (Marca)

Is the real Marcus Rashford back? How does the Manchester United striker compare to other 'wonder kids'?

Manchester United players increasingly want caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take over permanently at the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Solskjaer wants to offload Marouane Fellaini and could let the 31-year-old Belgium midfielder leave on loan in January. (Talksport)

The Norwegian has consulted legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson on team selections since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24, and have submitted a £27m offer to Zenit St Petersburg. (Mirror)

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, 21, from Club Brugge. (Mail)

Juventus and AC Milan will hold talks over 31-year-old striker Gonzalo Higuain's desire to join Chelsea. The Argentina forward is on loan at Milan from Serie A champions Juve. (Evening Standard)

Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain need a defensive midfielder and are targeting Everton and Senegal's Idrissa Gueye, 29. (L'Equipe - in French)

But the Toffees have told Gueye they will only listen to offers of £40m to sell him in the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Wolves are interested in signing Stoke's Austria right-back Moritz Bauer, 26, on loan for the rest of the season. (Express and Star)

West Ham have opened talks about signing highly-rated Bristol Rovers defender Michael Kelly, 21. The Scot's contract expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, is close to joining PSG for around £67m, earning £7m a year in wages. (AS - in Spanish)

Japan striker Shinji Okazaki, 32, wants to leave Leicester in January because of a lack of first-team football. (Sky Sports)

Everton are lining up a move for Espanyol's Spanish striker Borja Iglesias, 25, who has a £25m buyout clause in his contract. (Sun)

But Iglesias has rejected the offer and made it clear he does not want to leave Espanyol midway through the season. (Marca)

Marseille are still keen on Nice's former Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 28, but cannot agree a salary with the former Manchester City player. (L'Equipe - in French)

An editorial column in Spanish newspaper Marca has advised Real Madrid midfielder Isco to change those who represent him in the media or risk ending his career at Bournemouth. (Marca - in Spanish)