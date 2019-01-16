Football gossip: Bergwijn, Fellaini, Higuain, Eriksen, Ozil, Morata, Carrasco

Latest update - 16:30 GMT

Manchester United are set to scout PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn with a view to making a £25m bid this month for the 21-year-old Dutch winger. (Sun)

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi, 23, is among the players Tottenham are considering with England striker Harry Kane, 25, out injured. (Telegraph)

Tottenham have planned a 'top-level meeting' to discuss how to deal with Kane's absence over the next couple of months. Loan signings are being considered, as well as the potential promotion of 16-year-old academy striker Troy Parrott. (Talksport)

Bayern Munich say they are in talks to sign Chelsea's 18-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Bild via Four Four Two)

Liverpool's Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, is set to stay at the club until the end of the season. (ESPN)

Cardiff City are close to agreeing a deal to sign striker Emiliano Sala, 28, from Nantes, with the Argentine forward costing around £18m. (Sky Sports)

Earlier updates

Manchester United will let Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini leave for £15m this month, with AC Milan, Porto and Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande all interested in the 31-year-old. (Mirror)

Chelsea hope to be able to progress with a deal for 31-year-old Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at AC Milan, by the end of this week.(Telegraph)

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso says Argentina international Higuain has not told him he wants to leave the San Siro. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, 32, missed training on Tuesday to fly to England for a medical with Championship club Leeds. (AS)

Christian Eriksen, 26, is unlikely to sign a new Tottenham contract, and Real Madrid is the Denmark midfielder's first choice for his next club. (AS)

Arsenal want Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 25, but cannot afford to sign him from Chinese club Dalian Yifang unless they sell 30-year-old Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil. (Fox Sports Asia)

The Gunners know they will have to subsidise Ozil's £350,000-a-week wages to offload him, with Inter Milan possibly interested in a loan deal. (Mirror)

Made in Largs How the Scottish seaside town shaped Mourinho, Capello and Villas-Boas

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata's desired move to Atletico Madrid is in doubt because the La Liga side only want to take the 26-year-old Spain international on loan until the summer. (Mail)

Leicester have lined up Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers to replace Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium. (Sun)

Arsenal are keen on Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez and could pay just £3m to Real Madrid to switch the last six months of his two-year loan at Bayern Munich.(Mail)

West Ham have turned down a bid of £8.9m from Fiorentina for 26-year-old Guinea midfielder Pedro Obiang. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona want to bolster their attack and have identified Girona's 32-year-old Uruguay international Cristhian Stuani, Tottenham's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, and two Chelsea players - France striker Olivier Giroud, 32, and 26-year-old Spain international Alvaro Morata - as targets. (Marca)

Chelsea will offer ex-Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, a coaching or ambassadorial role after their former player, now at Arsenal, announced he will be retiring at the end of the season on Tuesday. (Mail)

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set to receive several offers from Major League Soccer clubs after the 29-year-old England international entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield. (Sun)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is set to leave the club in the summer. The 29-year-old Argentina international has played only 149 minutes this season. (Telegraph)

Bournemouth will bid £15m for Brentford and Wales centre-back Chris Mepham, 21, to prevent him joining Southampton. (Sun)

Chelsea have upped their offer to £36m to sign Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24, from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.(Star)

West Ham and Mexico striker Javier Hernandez wants to join Valencia, but the Hammers will not let the 30-year-old leave unless they can replace him. (Guardian)

Manchester United have started talks with Tromso over 14-year-old Norwegian Isak Hansen-Aaroen to stave off interest from Everton and Liverpool. (Aftenposten - in Norwegian)

Manchester City have no interest in a move for 26-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco. (ESPN)

Hull City's move for Cardiff's English defender Matthew Connolly, 31, has stalled. (Hull Daily Mail)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is interested in Leeds United's English winger Jack Clarke, 18. (Mirror)

Newcastle have not submitted a new bid for Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron to American side Atlanta United since their original offer for the 24-year-old was rejected in December. (Chronicle)