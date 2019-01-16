Football gossip: Higuain, Morata, Ozil, Gomez, Batshuayi, De Jong

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Gonzalo Higuain after making an offer to Juventus for the Argentina striker, who is on loan at AC Milan. The Blues have offered to take Higuain on loan until the end of the season with the option to buy the 31-year-old or loan him for a further 12 months. (Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 26, who is valued at £45m. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are willing to pay some of former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil's wages if they can offload him. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour but is the club's highest-paid player on £350,000 a week. (Mirror)

West Ham have lined up Celta Vigo's Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22, as a potential replacement if 29-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic leaves. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are set to lose out to Paris St-Germain for Ajax's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Although the 21-year-old would prefer to join City and play for Pep Guardiola, PSG are the only club willing to meet Ajax's £66m asking price. (Mirror)

Chelsea want to sell striker Michy Batshuayi, 25, to Everton in a £40m deal. Everton can only sign the Belgium striker on a permanent deal as they already have France defender Kurt Zouma, 24, on loan from Chelsea. (Star)

Batshuayi is desperate to complete a loan move to Monaco. (Telegraph)

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, is on course to sign a new deal at Manchester United. (Mirror)

Manchester United are set to scout PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, 21, with a view to making a £25m bid this month. (Sun)

The lowdown on the Bayern Munich target Who is Callum Hudson-Odoi and how good can he be?

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, 26, and Olivier Giroud, 32, Tottenham's Fernando Llorente, 33, West Ham's Lucas Perez, 30, and Girona's Cristhian Stuani, 32, are on Barcelona's shortlist for a back-up centre-forward. (Mail)

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi, 23, is among the players Tottenham are considering signing as injured England striker Harry Kane is out until March. (Telegraph)

Tottenham have planned a "top-level meeting" to discuss how to deal with Kane's absence over the next couple of months. Loan signings are being considered, as well as the potential promotion of 16-year-old academy striker Troy Parrott. (Talksport)

Bayern Munich say they are in talks to sign Chelsea's 18-year-old English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Bild via Four Four Two)

Liverpool's Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, is set to stay at the club until the end of the season. (ESPN)

Cardiff City are close to agreeing a deal to sign Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, 28, from Nantes for about £18m. (Sky Sports)

Fulham have moved for 24-year-old Ghana defender Joseph Attamah, who plays for Istanbul Basaksehir. (Mail)