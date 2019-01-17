#10YearChallenge - Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Conor McGregor involved
The first big trend of 2019 has arrived.
It's simple to do - just put a picture of yourself on social media alongside one of you from 10 years ago, and use the hashtag #10YearChallenge.
Thousands of people are doing it, celebrities included - and some of the biggest names in sport have got involved, too.
Just look how much Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has changed in a decade...
His Red Devils team-mate Jesse Lingard probably outdoes him, but plenty of people are convinced the 26-year-old isn't playing by the 'rules'...
Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund used the challenge to aim a cheeky jibe at Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.
India cricketer Rohit Sharma took a more serious tone, using his post to warn about the decline of coral reefs.
From FA Cup winner as Portsmouth manager to I'm a Celebrity King of the Jungle, Harry Redknapp showed us what can be achieved in a decade...
...as did UFC star Conor McGregor.
Elsewhere, Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer look a good deal happier now...
...while their colleague Alex Scott is still smiling.
NBA side the Boston Celtics uploaded two pictures of Jayson Tatum to show dreams can come true.
And how about this from British diver Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black?
But is this whole thing just a lot of horseplay?