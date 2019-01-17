10YearChallenge - Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Conor McGregor involved

The first big trend of 2019 has arrived.

It's simple to do - just put a picture of yourself on social media alongside one of you from 10 years ago, and use the hashtag #10YearChallenge.

Thousands of people are doing it, celebrities included - and some of the biggest names in sport have got involved, too.

Just look how much Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has changed in a decade...

His Red Devils team-mate Jesse Lingard probably outdoes him, but plenty of people are convinced the 26-year-old isn't playing by the 'rules'...

Jesse Lingard's abs have come a long way in 10 years

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund used the challenge to aim a cheeky jibe at Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig were only founded 10 years ago

India cricketer Rohit Sharma took a more serious tone, using his post to warn about the decline of coral reefs.

From FA Cup winner as Portsmouth manager to I'm a Celebrity King of the Jungle, Harry Redknapp showed us what can be achieved in a decade...

...as did UFC star Conor McGregor.

Five MMA world titles, a boxing superbout with Floyd Mayweather and a lot of tattoos - It's been a memorable 10 years for Irishman Conor McGregor

Elsewhere, Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer look a good deal happier now...

...while their colleague Alex Scott is still smiling.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Scott has moved into TV punditry since retiring from football in 2017.

NBA side the Boston Celtics uploaded two pictures of Jayson Tatum to show dreams can come true.

On the left, a young Jayson Tatum posing with LeBron James - on the right, Tatum out-jumping James to score when the Celtics faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

And how about this from British diver Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black?

Tom Daley married American film director Dustin Lance Black in 2017. A year later their first child Robert Ray Black-Daley was born

But is this whole thing just a lot of horseplay?