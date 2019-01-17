World Anti-Doping Agency retrieves data from Russian lab

Leading athletes have opposed the lifting of Russia's suspension

A World Anti-Doping Agency team has retrieved data from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's laboratory in Moscow after a week of work.

The visit was a condition of Rusada's reinstatement in September.

Wada said the data is "crucial to build strong cases against cheats and exonerate others suspected of having participated in widespread doping".

"This is a major breakthrough for clean sport," said Wada president Sir Craig Reedie.

Russia's failure to provide full access to the laboratory and data before the December deadline led to 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nados) and Wada's athlete committee to call for the country to be suspended from Wada. Wada eventually gained access on 10 January.

A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.

A subsequent report stated more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping. Russia was later banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Wada demanded Russia meet two criteria before Rusada could be reinstated to competition: accept the findings of the McLaren report, and grant access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

"Wada now embarks on the second phase, which entails the authentication and review of the data to ensure it is complete and that it has not been compromised," Reedie said.

"Given the amount of data, that will take some time to achieve, but our experts have the tools they need to be able to verify the data with a high degree of confidence."

He said Wada would "build strong cases" against athletes found to have doped and will "ensure that certain samples that are still stored in the Moscow laboratory are re-analysed in an accredited laboratory no later than 30 June 2019".

