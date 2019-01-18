Football gossip: Ramsey, Hudson-Odoi, Piatek, Sancho, Higuain, Rashford

Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus from Arsenal in the summer, The 28-year-old Wales midfielder completed his medical with the Serie A champions over the weekend. (Sky Sports)

Ramsey will sign a four-year contract, worth £300,000 a week, putting him among the best-paid British footballers. (Times)

Chelsea are prepared to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, a new deal worth £50,000 per week - rising to as much as £70,000 - in a bid to hold off another bid from Bayern Munich. (Mail)

West Ham have had two offers for Genoa's Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, 23, rejected as the Italians hold out for a bid from AC Milan. (Mail)

Borussia Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc has warned Premier League clubs off a summer move for former Manchester City winger and England international Jadon Sancho, 18. (Mirror)

Chelsea are trying to complete the signing of Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, from Juventus in time for him to make his debut against Arsenal on Saturday. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are also closing in on a £31m deal for Zenit St Petersburg's Argentina international midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24. (Express)

Manchester United are ready to double Marcus Rashford's wages to £150,000 a week in an effort to prevent Europe's top clubs from making a move for the 21-year-old England forward this summer. (Mirror)

Tottenham have revived their interest in Barcelona Brazilian forward Malcom, 21. (Independent)

Celtic will continue to watch Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay but will only bid for the 22-year-old if another midfielder leaves Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Liverpool are monitoring Schalke's 20-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says "primitive" talks have been held with Barcelona's 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez, but admits it will not be easy to conclude any deals this month. (Mirror)

Bournemouth's English defender Tyrone Mings, 25, is wanted on loan by West Brom. (Sun)

Everton manager Marco Silva admits there will be more departures than arrivals this month at Goodison Park as he has been told by the club's board that finances are not available for new signings. (Mail)

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is targeting Fiorentina's Burkina Faso international midfielder Bryan Dabo, 26. (Sun)

Aston Villa are considering a move for Gaz Metan midfielder Darius Olaru from the Romanian top division. Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested in the 20-year-old. (Birmingham Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers stressed his focus remains on the Scottish champions amid speculation about interest from Leicester. (Leicester Mercury)

Former Italy Giuseppe Rossi, 31, is reluctant to re-launch his career in MLS, with the former Manchester United forward determined to find a new club in Europe. (ESPN)

Manchester United's first signing of the January transfer window will be 16-year-old Amiens French forward Noam Emeran. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan are set to offer a new contract to 23-year-old Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, who has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City. (Calciomercato)

Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions to sign Fulham's Congo midfielder Neeskens Kebano, 26, on loan. (Sheffield Star)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says defender Joe Worrall will remain on loan from Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season and has ruled out moves for Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana, 30 and Lazio's English midfielder Ravel Morrison, 25. (Daily Record)