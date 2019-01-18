Laureus Awards: Lewis Hamilton and Geraint Thomas nominated for prestigious awards

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Monaco on 18 February

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas are among the nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The Britons have been nominated for Sportsman of the Year and Breakthrough of the Year respectively.

Hamilton faces competition from world number one tennis star Novak Djokovic, World Cup winner Luka Modric and basketball great LeBron James.

Reigning US Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who dramatically beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the final, features alongside BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner Thomas in the breakthrough category.

Golf's 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, who won the season-ending Tour Championship in September to claim his first victory in five years, has been nominated for Comeback of the Year.

American gymnast Simone Biles, who won four world titles in 2018, and tennis duo Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber are among the contenders for the Sportswoman of the Year award.

Full list of awards and nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - Tennis

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - Formula 1

LeBron James (USA) - Basketball

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) - Athletics

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) - Football

Luka Modric (CRO) - Football

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) - Gymnastics

Simona Halep (ROU) - Tennis

Angelique Kerber (GER) - Tennis

Ester Ledecka (CZE) - Skiing / Snowboarding

Daniela Ryf (SWI) - Ironman Triathlon

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - Skiing

Team of the Year

European Ryder Cup team - Golf

France World Cup team - Football

Golden State Warriors (USA) - Basketball

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team (Germany) - Formula 1

Norway Winter Olympic team

Real Madrid (ESP) - Football

Breakthrough of the Year

Ana Carrasco (ESP) - Motor Cycling

Sofia Goggia (ITA) - Skiing

Jakob Ingebrigsten (NOR) - Athletics

Naomi Osaka (JPN) - Tennis

Geraint Thomas (GBR) - Cycling

Briana Williams (JAM) - Athletics

Comeback of the Year

Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) - Skating

Mark McMorris (CAN) - Snowboarding

Bibian Mentel-Spee (NLD) - Paralympic Snowboarding

Vinesh Phogat (IND) - Wrestling

Lindsey Vonn (USA) - Skiing

Tiger Woods (USA) - Golf

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Henrieta Farkasova (SVK) - Skiing

Diede De Groot (NLD) - Wheelchair Tennis

Brian McKeever (CAN) - Cross-country skiing

Oksana Masters (USA) - Cross-country skiing

Grigorios Polychronidis (GRE) - Boccia

Markus Rehm (GER) - Athletics

Action Sportsperson of the Year

Maya Gabeira (BRA) - Surfing

Anna Gasser (AUT) - Snowboarding

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) - Surfing

Chloe Kim (USA) - Snowboarding

Gabriel Medina (BRA) - Surfing

Shaun White (USA) - Snowboarding