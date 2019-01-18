Laureus Awards: Lewis Hamilton and Geraint Thomas nominated for prestigious awards
- From the section Sport
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas are among the nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards.
The Britons have been nominated for Sportsman of the Year and Breakthrough of the Year respectively.
Hamilton faces competition from world number one tennis star Novak Djokovic, World Cup winner Luka Modric and basketball great LeBron James.
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Monaco next month.
Reigning US Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who dramatically beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the final, features alongside BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner Thomas in the breakthrough category.
Golf's 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, who won the season-ending Tour Championship in September to claim his first victory in five years, has been nominated for Comeback of the Year.
American gymnast Simone Biles, who won four world titles in 2018, and tennis duo Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber are among the contenders for the Sportswoman of the Year award.
Full list of awards and nominees
Sportsman of the Year
Novak Djokovic (SRB) - Tennis
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - Formula 1
LeBron James (USA) - Basketball
Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) - Athletics
Kylian Mbappe (FRA) - Football
Luka Modric (CRO) - Football
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles (USA) - Gymnastics
Simona Halep (ROU) - Tennis
Angelique Kerber (GER) - Tennis
Ester Ledecka (CZE) - Skiing / Snowboarding
Daniela Ryf (SWI) - Ironman Triathlon
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - Skiing
Team of the Year
European Ryder Cup team - Golf
France World Cup team - Football
Golden State Warriors (USA) - Basketball
Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team (Germany) - Formula 1
Norway Winter Olympic team
Real Madrid (ESP) - Football
Breakthrough of the Year
Ana Carrasco (ESP) - Motor Cycling
Sofia Goggia (ITA) - Skiing
Jakob Ingebrigsten (NOR) - Athletics
Naomi Osaka (JPN) - Tennis
Geraint Thomas (GBR) - Cycling
Briana Williams (JAM) - Athletics
Comeback of the Year
Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) - Skating
Mark McMorris (CAN) - Snowboarding
Bibian Mentel-Spee (NLD) - Paralympic Snowboarding
Vinesh Phogat (IND) - Wrestling
Lindsey Vonn (USA) - Skiing
Tiger Woods (USA) - Golf
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Henrieta Farkasova (SVK) - Skiing
Diede De Groot (NLD) - Wheelchair Tennis
Brian McKeever (CAN) - Cross-country skiing
Oksana Masters (USA) - Cross-country skiing
Grigorios Polychronidis (GRE) - Boccia
Markus Rehm (GER) - Athletics
Action Sportsperson of the Year
Maya Gabeira (BRA) - Surfing
Anna Gasser (AUT) - Snowboarding
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) - Surfing
Chloe Kim (USA) - Snowboarding
Gabriel Medina (BRA) - Surfing
Shaun White (USA) - Snowboarding