Six times sports stars turned into superheroes

Forget the #10YearChallenge, now everyone's talking about sports stars as superheroes thanks to Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy.

The former Premier League champion donned a Spider-man costume complete with a full-face mask to go incognito in training this week.

Vardy isn't the first sports star to pay homage to his favourite superhero with a quirky outfit choice.

Here are the best of the rest...

Leicester City as... everyone

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, Batman and Ironman made the trip to Copenhagen - but who's who?

It turns out Thursday's prank wasn't a one-off for Jamie Vardy and co.

Cast your mind back to 2015. Leicester were flying in the Premier League and went on to win the title, despite being 5000-1 with bookmakers at the start of the season.

Jamie Vardy was having a party, if my memory serves me.

The Foxes team flew out to Copenhagen for a pre-Christmas "Sunday session" - ex-Leicester forward Andrej Kramaric's words, not mine.

The dress code? You guessed it - superheroes.

Tyson Fury as Batman

Tyson Fury is the gift that keeps on giving.

The British heavyweight took matters into his own hands after revealing he wanted to "rid boxing of a boring person" ahead of his world title fight against Ukrainian powerhouse Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

In a pre-fight news conference, Fury shocked the media when he turned up - or rather 'flew in' - dressed as Batman, and wrestled with a man dressed as the Joker.

Talk about giving new meaning to Batman Returns...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Spiderman and Batman

The Arsenal striker channelled two superheroes at former clubs Borussia Dortmund and Saint-Etienne

The Arsenal striker proved he is no stranger to the Marvel and DC Comics world, opting for Spider-man and Batman masks during his time at former clubs Borussia Dortmund and Saint-Etienne.

"The very first time I put a mask on, it was Spider-man when I was at Saint-Etienne," the 29-year-old told Arsenal Player.

"It was a tribute to a goalkeeper at the club, Jeremie Janot. When I was younger he came out on to the pitch in the full Spider-man suit and played in goal. It was crazy!

"On his birthday, I put the mask on to celebrate that. The second time, it was my son's birthday, when I was playing for Dortmund. I did Batman and Robin with Marco Reus against Schalke in the derby."

Victor Oladipo as Black Panther

India Pacers' all star Victor Oladipo even borrowed actual Black Panther's mask

Indiana Pacers' guard Victor Oladipo certainly made his presence known at Madison Square Garden when he arrived for a Halloween fixture against New York Knicks dressed as Black Panther.

It wasn't the first time the 2018 NBA All Star channelled the Marvel superhero - he previously made the statement at last year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Actual Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman even gave Oladipo the famous mask to wear.

Talk about authenticity.

Leeds as Deadpool, Mr Incredible and more...

Current Leeds top goal scorer Kemar Roofe and his team-mates had a less than traditional Christmas party, with a number of players choosing to opt for superhero-themed outfits.

The striker shared a photo on his Instagram of their visit to Winter Wonderland, featuring the likes of Batman, Robin, Deadpool, Zorro and Mr Incredible.

Striker Patrick Bamford became Mr Incredible, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was Deadpool, left-back Barry Douglas morphed into Zorro and midfielder Conor Shaughnessy was Robin.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca as Zorro

Shakhtar boss wears full Zorro outfit after Man City win

How does a manager celebrate a win against Manchester City in the Champions League? By wearing a Zorro mask to the post-match news conference, obviously.

The Ukrainian side inflicted City's first defeat in 29 matches to secure their place in the last 16 as Group F runners-up behind Pep Guardiola's team.

Fonseca promised to dress up as the fictional masked vigilante if Shakhtar advanced, and he kept to his word, donning a mask, hat and cape.

"This is the most joyful press conference of my career," Fonseca admitted.

Superhero strength

Masks and capes aside, check out real-life super human Iranian goalkeeper Ali Bayranvand, who threw the ball 73 metresin his side's 0-0 draw with Iraq in the Asian Cup on Wednesday.

Iran have qualified top of Group D and will play Oman in the last 16 on Sunday.

