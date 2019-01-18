UK Anti-Doping calls for independent review into World Anti-Doping Agency's handling of Russia crisis

Leading athletes have opposed the lifting of Russia's suspension

UK anti-doping chiefs have called for "robust changes" in order to rebuild trust in the World Anti-Doping Agency, including an independent review into its handling of the Russia crisis.

A Wada team retrieved data from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's laboratory on Thursday, 10 days after a deadline.

The Moscow visit was a condition of Rusada's reinstatement in September.

Ukad chair Trevor Pearce said the passing of the deadline "alienated athletes" and "promoted distrust".

"The steps taken to break the deadlock of recent years should be recognised," he said.

"Also to be recognised are the efforts of Wada's inspection team to the Moscow laboratory - successfully conducting their work in challenging circumstances."

On Thursday, Wada president Sir Craig Reedie said the data retrieval was "a major breakthrough for clean sport", adding Wada would "build strong cases" against athletes found to have doped.

However, in calling for an independent review, Pearce said the "management, governance and communication" of the Russia crisis should be looked into.

He added: "Wada should recognise that significant changes may be required to ensure that similar criticisms cannot be levelled at it and that athletes can trust in it."

In a statement, Ukad offered 10 imperative matters for Wada to consider:

Clear rationale for decision making on Rusada compliance

Clear expectations for a compliant Rusada

All samples required are accessed without hindrance and investigated fully

Enhanced checks for a compliant Rusada

Independent checks on anti-doping procedures for all international events in Russia

No international events awarded to a non-compliant Rusada

Clear steps and deadlines for returning a non-compliant Rusada to compliance

An independent review into Wada's handling of the Russia crisis

Independent review of Wada's Moscow laboratory inspection

Challenge Wada presidency candidates on their plans for future non-compliance issues

On Tuesday, Wada's executive committee will consider a recommendation from its compliance review panel on whether to suspend Russia for missing the original end-of-year deadline.

"Wada now finds itself at another critical juncture for the future of the global anti-doping system," Pearce said.

"It is not for Ukad to second guess the outcome of the 22 January decision. However, we now look to Wada to ensure that appropriate rigour and objectivity is applied to its decision making."