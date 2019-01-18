Football gossip: Coutinho, Higuain, Batshuayi, Jimenez, Cahill

Liverpool have had a £61m bid for Portugal Under-21 attacking midfielder Joao Felix, 19, turned down by Benfica. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out re-signing Philippe Coutinho - 12 months after selling the Brazil midfielder, 26, to Barcelona in a £142m deal. (Liverpool Echo)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry wants to sign Manchester United's Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 31, on loan. (RMC - in French)

Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, is flying to London to sign for Chelsea in time for next Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham. (Sun)

Bayern Munich have offered Chelsea's 18-year-old England Under-19 winger Callum Hudson-Odoi a contract worth 85,000 per week. (Sun)

Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 23, is close to agreeing a new five-year contract. (Sky Sports)

Select your combined Arsenal-Chelsea XI Who makes your combined XI?

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club will not be signing former Manchester United and Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi this month. The 31-year-old is a free agent. (Sky Sports)

Everton want Chelsea and Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi and are preparing a £40m deal to sign the 25-year-old, who has returned to Stamford Bridge after a loan spell at Valencia. (Sun)

Guangzhou Evergrande want to sign West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and have made an offer of 40m euros (£35.2m) for the 29-year-old Austrian. (Guardian)

West Ham have failed in an attempt to sign Torino's Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 25, for 40m euros (£35.2m). (Sportitalia - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says 23-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked with Barcelona and Chelsea, is not available for selection because of his contract stand-off. (Goal)

Wolves intend to wait until the summer before buying £30m-rated on-loan Benfica striker Raul Jimenez. The 27-year-old Mexico international has scored six Premier League goals. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri says he is uncertain if Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill, 33, wants to join the Cottagers, who are one place off the bottom of the Premier League table. (Football.London)

Crystal Palace want to sign Leeds' 18-year-old English winger Jack Clarke, who has played 12 Championship games this season, for £3m. (Mirror)

Inter Milan are close to completing the signing of Cagliari's Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 21, who has been linked with Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are prepared to let Brazil winger Malcom, 21, go if they receive an offer which betters the 41m euros (£35.2m) they paid Bordeaux for the player last July. (ESPN)