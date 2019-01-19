Football gossip: Higuain, Coutinho, Hazard, Batshuayi, Mbappe, Suarez

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, will join Chelsea on loan next week until the end of the season in a deal worth £270,000-a-week, putting him in the top five Premier League earners.(Star on Sunday)

Chelsea have asked Barcelona about £100m-rated former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 26. (Express)

Real Madrid hope they can sign Eden Hazard for less than the 100m euros figure set by Chelsea for the 28-year-old, whose contract runs to June 2020. (Marca)

Everton are planning a £40m bid for Chelsea's out of favour striker Michy Batshuayi, 25. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, says he may be tempted by a move to Real Madrid in the future. (AS, via Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the club are more likely to find a replacement for the injured Harry Kane, 25, in their academy rather than the transfer window. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery remains hopeful of a new signing arriving this week amid reports linking the club with Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, 25. (Star)

Manager Marco Silva has repeated his belief that Everton will not make any signings this month. (Liverpool Echo)

What happened in the Premier League on Saturday? Saturday's Premier League round-up

Napoli have rejected an initial approach from AC Milan for midfielder Amadou Diawara, 21, who has been linked with Tottenham and Wolves. (Inside Futbol)

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta claims Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin, 32, previously linked with Manchester United, wants to the join the Italian club. (Calciomercato)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he knew from the start of the season that they were not in the race for the Premier League title. (Manchester Evening News)

Mourinho revealed he had rejected three job offers since leaving United. (Telegraph)

West Ham were unsure highly rated Republic of Ireland international defender Declan Rice, 20, had a future at the club a few years ago, according to ex-Hammers coach Danny Searle. (Sun)