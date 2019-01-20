Football gossip: Carroll, Hazard, Higuain, Darmian, Rodriguez

West Ham's Andy Carroll, 30, has emerged as a shock contender to fill Tottenham's injury problems in attack. (Sun)

Eden Hazard will not join Real Madrid this month but the 28-year-old wants to reject any other offers and move to the Spanish giants at the end of the season. (Marca, via Mirror)

Chelsea are expected to complete the loan signing of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, while defender Emerson Palmieri, 24, could move in the opposite direction for £15m. (Star)

Higuain is due to arrive in London on Tuesday to finalise his move from Juventus to Chelsea.(Express)

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso, who expected to have Higuain on loan for the season, says he accepts the Argentina international's decision to leave. (Marca)

Juventus are closing in on a loan move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, 29. (Guardian)

Colombia international forward James Rodriguez, 27, is set to spurn the chance of a move to Arsenal and will stay on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season "at least." (ESPN)

The Garth Crooks team of the week Who makes the grade from this weekend's matches?

Chelsea have made a late bid for Barcelona's teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba, 16, who is also wanted by Manchester City. (Sport)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he may not make any signings this month, despite injury problems in defence. (Liverpool Echo)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry could challenge his former club Arsenal for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins, 23. (O Jogo, via Express)

Leicester midfielder Adrien Silva, 29, is waiting for manager Claude Puel to approve a loan move to French side Bordeaux.(L'Equipe, via Leicester Mercury)

Porto defender Eder Militao, who has been linked with Manchester United, will not be leaving Portugal this month and the 21-year-old's agent suggests a move to Spain is on the cards in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia is wanted by former club Angers but no offer has yet been made for the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Birmingham Mail)

Jurgen Klopp's former assistant Zeljko Buvac has officially left Liverpool after the details over his contract were settled. (Liverpool Echo)