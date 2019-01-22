Russian Anti-Doping Agency remains compliant despite missing World Anti-Doping Agency deadline

Sixteen national anti-doping bodies had called for Russia to be suspended

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) remains compliant and will face no punishment for delaying access by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to data from its Moscow lab, Wada has said.

Wada's inspection team had been denied access after Rusada was set a 31 December deadline to comply, but eventually gained access on 10 January.

The visit was a condition of Rusada's reinstatement in September 2018.

President Sir Craig Reedie said "very significant progress" had been made.

"There's no doubt that the executive committee was pleased to hear the very significant progress that's been made to resolve doping matters in Russia," he added.

Reedie said Wada would now move on to the second phase, authenticating the data collected.

If the data retrieved from the laboratory was found not to be authentic or to have been tampered with, Wada would "propose serious consequences", said the chairman of its compliance review committee, Jonathan Taylor QC.

"Ultimately we can identify athletes who have cheated. We will not be deterred from this mission," he said.

Russia's failure to provide full access to the lab and data before the December deadline led 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nados) and Wada's athlete committee to call for the country to be suspended.

A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.

A subsequent report stated more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping and Russia was later banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Wada had insisted Russia meet two criteria before Rusada could be reinstated to competition: accept the findings of the McLaren report, and grant access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

