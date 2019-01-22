Football gossip: Ramsey, Dybala, Benitez, Bergwijn, Mitchell, Monchi

Arsenal could allow Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, to join Juventus this month if they can complete loan deals for Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 27, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. (Independent)

Real Madrid are lining up a £90m summer move for Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25. (Sun)

Manager Rafael Benitez is set to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season unless the club make the two signings he asked for at the start of this transfer window. (Telegraph)

Atlanta United and Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron, 24, is Benitez's top target. (Mirror)

Newcastle have made a £4.3m bid to sign 23-year-old Portugal winger Gelson Martins on loan from Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

RB Leipzig will offer their English sporting director Paul Mitchell a lucrative new deal to fend off interest from Manchester United. (Sun)

Manchester United face competition from Tottenham for the signing of PSVEindhoven's 21-year-old Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn. (Sun)

West Ham have told Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, 29, he can leave the club in the summer if an acceptable bid for him is made then. (Telegraph)

Roma's Monchi is one of the top names being considered to become the new Arsenal technical director. (Independent)

Sam Allardyce says he wanted to sign now-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29, from Borussia Dortmund when he was Everton manager. (Talksport)

Paris St-Germain have made a bid for Everton's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29. (L'Equipe - in French)

Everton would accept around £40m from PSG for Gueye, in order to fund the signing of a new striker. (Mirror)

Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 28, has agreed to join Marseille from fellow Ligue 1 side Nice on a six-month contract. (L'Equipe, via Mail)

Chelsea face a race against time to complete a loan deal for Argentina and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain if the 31-year-old, currently on loan at AC Milan, is to make his debut against Tottenham on Thursday in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. (Mail)

AC Milan assistant manager Luigi Riccio says there is still work to be done on Higuain's loan move, with Milan currently in negotiations with Genoa for Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, 23. (Sky Sports)

Milan have reached an agreement with Genoa for Piatek after agreeing to pay 35m euros (£30.68m) up front, instead of instalments. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, 24, is set to return to the squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Burton after recovering from his knee ligament injury. (Independent)

Boss Pep Guardiola could hand five Manchester City youngsters debuts following their 9-0 win in the first leg. (Manchester Evening News)