Football gossip: Hudson-Odoi, Paredes, Moses, Ramsey, Marcelo

Liverpool have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Bild - in German)

Paris St-Germain are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Zenit St Petersburg's Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24. (Telegraph)

Chelsea and Nigeria wing-back Victor Moses, 28, is set to complete a loan move to Fenerbahce until the end of the season. (Goal)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has called for a "calm" and "patient" response to the imminent departure of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat. (Independent)

The Gunners' proposed sale of Aaron Ramsey, 28, would meet with the approval of Wales boss Ryan Giggs, who says the midfielder will improve as a player by moving to a "top-class" club like Juventus. (Sky Sports)

Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, looks set to remain at Barcelona until the end of the season after talks regarding a move to Arsenal broke down. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain remain interested in 29-year-old Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, but no formal offers have been made, despite a rumoured £22m bid earlier this week. (Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo, 30, wants to be reunited with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, and has told bosses at the Bernabeu "if they make an offer for me, you have to let me go". (Marca via Tuttosport)

Watford are increasingly confident that 26-year-old midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will remain at the club until at least the end of the season, despite a proposed £50m bid from Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle are looking to sign two players on loan before the end of the week after bids were made for Monaco's Italian defender Antonio Barreca, 23, and Atletico Madrid's Portgual winger Gelson Martins, 23. (Telegraph)