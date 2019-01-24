Football gossip: Mata, De Ligt, Otamendi, Berta, Clarke, Suarez

Barcelona have made contact with Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata. The 30-year-old Spain international is out of contract this summer. (Goal)

Manchester City want to sign Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, meaning Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi, 30, could join Barcelona. (Sun)

Manchester United are keen to appoint Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta, but the Spanish side have offered the 47-year-old Italian a lucrative new deal. (Mirror)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has not spoken to winger Jack Clarke about his future, despite interest in the 18-year-old from Premier League clubs. (Manchester Evening News)

Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez wants to join Arsenal on loan, but Barcelona would prefer to sell the 25-year-old to Sevilla or Real Betis. (Mirror)

Bournemouth's Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 31, is open to offers from other Premier League clubs. (Sun)

Fulham hope to offload French striker Aboubakar Kamara, 23, quickly after he was arrested following a fight at the club's training ground. (Sun)

Turkish team Yeni Malatyaspor still want to sign Fulham forward Kamara despite his arrest for actual bodily harm. (Guardian)

The foster father of Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, says the 27-year-old is considering a return to parent club Real Madrid. (Evening Standard)

Defender Carl Jenkinson has been told to fight for his place at Arsenal, despite interest from Burnley, West Brom and Ipswich in the 26-year-old. (Mirror)

West Brom are keen to bring 23-year-old Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy to the club on loan. (Express & Star)

Spanish side Sevilla want to sign French forward Anthony Martial, 23, from Manchester United this month if he cannot agree terms on a new deal at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is back in training with the Hammers and could play against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup after the 29-year-old's dream move to China collapsed. (Sun)

Liverpool have enquired about Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, but club president Massimo Cellino has revealed that the Reds face competition from Roma for the 18-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport via Goal)

RB Leipzig have made a final bid to keep 22-year-old Timo Werner by offering a new contract to the striker amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Bild via Mirror)